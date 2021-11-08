Office of Military Affairs Hosts Events To Honor Soldiers for Their Service

The Office of Military Affairs is celebrating the month of November as Military Appreciation Month by hosting multiple events in honor of veterans and those currently serving.

According to its website, “Once a one-day event on campus, Military Appreciation Month has been expanded to a month-long celebration in order to give greater visibility, support and recognition to our military and veterans.”

Liberty’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program is hosting a cadet-led Veterans Day 24-hour vigil on the terrace level of the Freedom Tower to honor those who were missing in action (MIA) or prisoner of war (POW). It will begin on Nov. 10 at noon and end on Nov. 11 at noon.

During the vigil, cadets will complete a marching drill similar to the one seen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arlington National Cemetery.

A pair of cadets march for 15 minutes, switch with another pair and then repeat once more for their shift.

The pair split to opposite ends and march towards each other until they intersect and turn around.

Senior Cadet Allison Criss is leading the event. She said the vigil will help get her unit recognized by students on campus and serve as a reminder of the sacrifice veterans made for our country.

“We take for granted the nation that we live in and the country that we have,” Criss said. “When we take a moment to reflect and give up our time and to acknowledge and watch a military tradition or even participate in a military tradition, it brings attention to the people who have served and protected our freedoms.”

Before COVID-19, the cadets would travel to the University of Virginia (UVA) for the Veteran’s Day vigil and all of their ROTC requirements. Now, they complete everything right here on campus.

Col. Michael Hough is the detachment commander of detachment 890. He oversees the cadets at UVA, Liberty, James Madison University and Piedmont Virginia Community College. Hough said the Liberty cadets came to him and wanted to host their own Veteran’s Day vigil similar to the one they did at UVA.

“This is not something we asked them to do,” Hough said. “It just always surprises me the steps they’re willing to go through to show their commitment not only to Air Force ROTC but to our country. It’s really just a fantastic group of cadets. I couldn’t be more proud.”

On Nov. 12, there will be a special military appreciation convocation with the national anthem being sung by Charles Billingsley and a message from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Later that day, veterans and service members will be honored at the hockey game at 7 p.m.

The Valley View Mike Donahue 5 Miler is a race run in honor of Liberty alumni Major Mike Donahue who died while in service. The race begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the Hydaway Outdoor Center.

Military appreciation month will end with two football games. Nov. 20 is the official military appreciation game where veterans and service members will be honored. During that game, the George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award will be announced during halftime.

The football game against Army West Point on Nov. 27 will wrap up Liberty’s military appreciation month.

The month kicked off with the military appreciation volleyball game on Friday, Nov. 5. On Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 12-2 p.m., the Office of Military Affairs hosted their annual Veterans Reception for Liberty faculty, staff and students who are veterans or currently serving.

The reception was held in the Hancock Welcome Center. Director Emily Foutz said the reception is a great way for the office to connect with their veterans and for the veterans to be able to connect with each other.

For more information on Military Appreciation events, visit liberty.edu/military/events/military-appreciation-month/.

Fitch is a news reporter. Follow her on Twitter.