Flame drafted to Indiana Pacers

Graduate guard Taelon Peter was just added to a short list of Flames drafted into the NBA and was the first Flame drafted in 40 years, as well as the first in the program’s Division I era. Prior to the 2025 draft, only two members of the Liberty University Basketball team had been drafted to the NBA since the team’s establishment in 1972, including Ezra Hill in 1984 and Cliff Webber in 1985.

The Indiana Pacers selected Peter in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, which took place from May 25-26. He was the 54th overall pick.

During his collegiate career, Peter spent three seasons playing for Arkansas Tech before he joined the Flames and ended the 2024-25 season as a top scorer for Liberty.

Taelon Peter and the Flames played against the University of Oregon during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. Photo Credit Matt Reynolds Liberty Marketing

While at Liberty, Peter helped the Flames earn the 2025 Conference USA title, which allowed them to advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite the Flames’ loss to the University of Oregon Ducks March 21, Peter put up eight points for Liberty to close out his college career.

In his 2024-25 season, Peter displayed standout numbers as he shot 13.7 percent points per game, making him the Flames’ leading scorer, and 45.3 percent in three pointers, setting a program single-season record in three-point shots as recorded by Liberty Athletics.

Coach Ritchie McKay and Taelon Peter at the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. Photo Credit Matt Reynolds Liberty Marketing.

This past season the Pacers sought to win their first NBA title. Despite earning a spot in the finals, they could not surpass the Oklahoma City Thunder as they were defeated 103-91 in game seven to close out the season.

Now with a fresh slate and a rookie guard on their roster, only time will tell how the Pacers utilize Peter in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

