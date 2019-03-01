Breaking News: Vice President Mike Pence coming to Commencement

Mike Pence will return to Liberty University as the keynote speaker for Liberty’s 46th Commencement Saturday, May 11.



“It is my honor to accept the invitation to be your 2019 Commencement speaker at Liberty University on Saturday, May 11,” Pence said.



Pence currently serves as the 48th vice president of the United States with President Donald Trump. He previously served the people of Indiana as the state’s 50th governor. Pence was last at Liberty in 2016 and addressed the student body at Convocation, while he was still the vice presidential candidate for the 2016 presidential election.



Pence made the announcement during CPAC. Pence follows President Jimmy Carter’s 2018 visit and President Trump’s 2017 address.



“Considering what a hero Mike Pence is to Christians everywhere, it was exciting to see such a tremendous reaction from over 10,000 Liberty University students. … ” Falwell said. “It was an amazing moment, which will pale in comparison to their reaction when they see Vice President Pence in person on May 11.”

