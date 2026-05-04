Zach Lamoureux Reflects on Four Years of Growth

Liberty University Men’s Volleyball star and senior opposite hitter Zachary Lamoureux is preparing to graduate after establishing a career with the team.

Lamoureux attributed his entry into volleyball to his family. He originally attempted basketball but found that his niche was on a different court.

“Both my mom and my dad played,” Lamoureux said. “My mom played in college at Virginia Tech and then my dad — after he met my mom, ended up picking it up — it was already a family sport. We just play it every now and again.”

Before Liberty, Lamoureux played three years of club volleyball in high school. When the time came to make a decision on whether to go to college, Liberty was the main choice.

“Of the Christian schools to go play at, (Liberty) is the top recruiter,” Lamoureux said. “I didn’t really want to go to a secular school … Liberty was very unique.”

Lamoureux, a member of both the Men’s Beach and Indoor Volleyball teams, spent four years competing for the Flames.

Lamoureux said he is an interdisciplinary studies major, studying both engineering and business with a minor in carpentry. He has held an internship in civil engineering for three years. With this busy schedule, Lamoureux said he learned time management and self-discipline.

“The first two years were really hard,” Lamoureux said. “Once I got off campus, I suck at waking up early unless it’s for a tournament, so I got a job at a golf course where I have to be there by 5 a.m. and then the rest of my day was easy.”

Volleyball remained a constant in Lamoureux’s career, despite his desire to stay busy during the off-season.

“During the time I played here, I ended up playing every single position except for setter,” Lamoureux said.

Lamoureux’s most recent season on the indoor team ended 18-7 overall with a three-game win streak to finish it off.

“We got really close to winning national last year,” Lamoureux said. “It was a fun time. It’s the same guys that we played against for four years.”

Lamoureux reflected on the future of the indoor team. He said that it will become better as time goes on, and that this season was the best it has ever been.

“As a team, it was by far the best team we’ve had in terms of chemistry and setting it up for future years,” Lamoureux said. “We had a really young team in important positions, and we’ve got a lot of incoming guys for next year.”

Lamoureux is pursuing a career in engineering after he graduates.

Rice is a sports writer for the Liberty Champion.

Huckaby is a copy editor for the Liberty Champion.