Run 4 Their Lives raises awareness

Students, families and community members gathered at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex April 18 for the annual Run 4 Their Lives 5K, an event hosted by Freedom 4/24 to raise awareness and funds in the fight against human trafficking.

Held in conjunction with the Thrive LYH Health and Wellness Expo, the event began with the 5K race at 9 a.m., followed by an expo featuring more than 60 local vendors and resources focused on well-being. The events highlighted the urgency of combating trafficking and the importance of strengthening communities through education and holistic health.

Freedom 4/24’s mission traces back to Liberty University alumna Christine Gelatt, who started the organization as a student after she witnessed the realities of human trafficking while visiting Bangkok, Thailand, in 2007. Moved by what she saw, she began raising funds to support a ministry that helped women exit trafficking and rebuild their lives. What started with small fundraising efforts — like selling T-shirts — soon grew into a larger movement, including the creation of the Run 4 Their Lives 5K series.

Now more than 15 years later, the Lynchburg race remains the organization’s central event. According to Lauren McQuillan, the events and education coordinator for Freedom 4/24, the race has evolved alongside the organization’s mission.

“When we were a restoration organization, the concept in tying people to the mission was to write a survivor of human trafficking’s name on their arm in Sharpie to signify that that is the cause for which they were running this race,” McQuillan said. “Now we invite people to write the names of people that they care for, who they want to prevent from being exploited or trafficked.”

This shift reflects Freedom 4/24’s growing focus on prevention and education. Rather than concentrating primarily on restoration efforts after trafficking occurs, the organization now prioritizes equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to reduce vulnerability before exploitation begins.

The symbolic act of writing names on participants’ arms remained a visible and personal element throughout the race. Some runners could be seen with names written in marker representingtheir children, family and friends, reinforcing the message that prevention starts close to home.

“It’s a really easy way to get involved in a cause that feels enormous,” McQuillan said. “Your presence there will develop awareness that can help your community, and every dollar that is generated by the race goes back to our mission.”

That sense of accountability is central to the event’s purpose. While human trafficking is often perceived as a distant or overwhelming issue, organizers emphasized that local action and awareness play a critical role in addressing it.

Funds raised through the race directly support Freedom 4/24’s initiatives, including educational programming designed for a wide range of audiences. The organization offers training and curricula for a variety of age groups and organizations. These resources aim to help individuals recognize warning signs and better understand how trafficking occurs.

“We’re committed to making sure the community knows how to stop this crime before it begins,” McQuillan said.

Following the race, participants transitioned into the Thrive LYH Health and Wellness Expo, which expanded the day’s focus beyond trafficking awareness to include a broader view of personal and community health. Vendors and organizations provided information on physical fitness, mental health, financial wellness and relational well-being.

“Community health is everybody’s responsibility,” McQuillan said. “We’re focusing on physical, mental, relational, financial — all of the vectors of wellness that come together to create human flourishing.”

McQuillan noted the organization’s emphasis on relationships as a key protective factor.

“Freedom 4/24 focuses on that relational aspect, making sure that we are taught that healthy relationships include boundaries, respect, trust and consent,” McQuillan said.

That approach aligns closely with Freedom 4/24’s prevention efforts — particularly its emphasis on healthy relationships. Teaching concepts that form the foundation of healthy relationships is a key part of the organization’s curriculum, as these factors can reduce vulnerability to exploitation.

As the event concluded and the expo continued into the afternoon, organizers emphasized that the fight against human trafficking depends on continuing community involvement. Through events like Run 4 Their Lives, Freedom 4/24 aims to equip individuals to not only understand the issue but to take meaningful steps toward prevention.

By bringing the community together, Saturday’s race served as both a reminder of the reality of human trafficking and a call to action, showing that even small steps can contribute to lasting change.

For more information about Freedom 4/24 and its mission, visit freedom424.org.

Clardy is the off-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.