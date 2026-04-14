Liberty University’s Women’s Division I senior goalie Alexandra Keith has already made a name for herself in the crease for the Lady Flames. Keith had her best season at Liberty with a .961 save percentage and 441 saves.

“This year has definitely been my best year throughout my time at Liberty. It’s nice to keep track of it,” Keith said. “I think it’s just nice to be able to look at that and set goals for myself without having to … compare too much or look to other people.”

Keith helped her team finish the regular season with only one loss. This accomplishment brought the team to the No. 1 seed in the upcoming championships.

This will be Keith’s second time entering the ACHA Championship; as the women competed in last year’s tournament and brought home their seventh national title. In the 2025 ACHA National Championship’s final game, the Lady Flames took on Maryville University and defeated them 2-1 in double overtime.

“I think that the last championship game I played in, it was pretty special because this was the first time we were playing for a title that we didn’t already have … the year prior to that we didn’t even make it out of our semifinal game,” Keith said. “To play in that game was super, super cool … especially against one of our tougher opponents.”

During the 2025-26 season, Liberty was 33-1 and remained undefeated on home ice.

Keith, an Orangeville, Ontario native, grew up playing hockey in Canada before bringing her talents to Liberty for the 2022-2023 season. Keith said Liberty’s culture and mission drew her to the school.

Keith was named the ACHA Rookie of the Year in her freshman season. More importantly, she accepted Christ as her savior.

“When I first came to Liberty, I wasn’t Christian,” Keith said. “That … part of my life journey changed … my game a lot.”

After finding faith, she was able to rely on strength outside herself. This was not only about changing her game, but also about a new identity. She mentioned that after this decision, she found security in Christ.

“Once I was able to ground myself in Christ, that is where the mental toughness came,” Keith said. “I knew that I was a child of God, I didn’t need to be nervous anymore. At the end of the day, whatever happens is part of God’s plan and that’s out of my control. I’m given the tools that he gives me and whatever the outcome is, is what it will be.”

Keith has also seen the importance of faith within her team, mentioning that it has been the biggest thing among the girls.

“ … I think it’s important that even those times where we aren’t super successful, we always lean on God and look to God,” Keith said. “Whether we win or lose at the end of each game, we’re praying with the other team and we’re acknowledging them for their success. Just leaning on God through everything has obviously been the biggest thing … ”

Keith said she is looking forward to what comes next after finishing her time at Liberty. She is excited for whatever the next step in her journey is no matter what it looks like.

“I’m looking forward to the doors that God is going to open,” Keith said. “I’m at the point where I’m in my fourth year so I’m … in a weird place where I don’t know if I’m really ready to transition out of hockey … but I’m looking forward to what that’s going to look like regardless.”

Hunter is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion.