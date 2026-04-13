Liberty University students recently achieved first place in the American Moot Court Association’s (AMCA) National Tournament hosted in Lexington, Kentucky, Feb. 21-22. The win marks Liberty’s second Undergraduate Moot Court national championship title since the program’s inception through the Helms School of Government.

The victors, junior Eric Mathemeier and senior Katie Cassady, took home the national championship title and also won all three tournaments they competed in. Liberty’s Helms School of Government has been competing in Moot Court for more than 20 years, and with Mathemeier and Cassady’s win, the school now boasts three consecutive tournament victories this academic year.

Moot Court creates a simulated court system where students must prepare and present oral and written arguments in a competitive setting. Legal research, case analysis and advocacy practice prepare students for a real-life courtroom and understanding of legal strategy.

Moot Court is not exclusive to pre-law and government students — students of any major may participate. Mathemeier is a pre-law major, while Cassady is a history major. Anyone willing to put in the effort is able to compete. The competitive environment of the courtroom helps students grow in their oral presentation skills and persuasive confidence.

“(Participants) will learn how to speak publicly and become more confident in their ability to talk to other people,” Mathemeier said. “I think, generally, it is very helpful for learning how to advocate for yourself and others.”

The duo began preparation for Moot Court in the summer before the 2025 academic year prior to being paired as partners in the fall. They were assigned fictional Supreme Court cases regardingthe Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection and treatment under the law concerning a university admissions program giving preferential weight to female applicants. Additionally, they also worked on an issue relating to freedom of speech. To prepare for the competition, the team met almost daily to practice.

“The Moot Court program at Liberty is incredible,” Cassady said. “It combines unparalleled academic rigor with a Christ-centered community where we seek to genuinely encourage one another both spiritually and academically.”

Moot Court preparation involves more than having a solid argument. Through the closed universe case policy, students must have a concise comprehension of the eight to 12 assigned cases in intimate detail.

Cassady specifically argued on behalf of the first assigned issue: the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause, focusing on sex discrimination and admissions policy. Mathemeier was responsible for a second issue, covering the First Amendment and the freedom of expression in the context of employment and the circumstances in which a professor can or cannot express personal views.

Mathemeier said that his favorite part of the process is the preparation. His individual routine, outside of his daily practice with Cassady, included reading cases, finding fact patterns and incorporating every relevant detail into his arguments.

Cassady also emphasized the idea that one never stops learning. Through her experience participating in Moot Court, she believes there is always room to improve and better communicate.

Their diligence made Mathemeier and Cassady a threat to the competition. However, what made the Liberty participants stand out was their dedication to prayer and surrender to the Lord before every round of competition.

After months of rigorous memorization, preparation and oral practice, the pair attended the first Moot Court Tournament in November 2025, at one of the 16 competitions held across the nation. Liberty competed at the Empire State Regional, in Albany, New York, where Mathemeier and Cassady took first place.

The top 25% of regional qualifiers headed off to the Preliminary Round of the National Tournament (PRONT), with one of four competitions hosted by the Liberty University School of Law. With the added benefit of being on home turf, Mathemeier and Cassady secured another victory through their consistent dedication and determination.

The top 25% of the pre-national competitors then advanced to the national championship in February. The Final Round of the National Tournament (FRONT) was held at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Continuing their victory streak, the Liberty Undergraduate Moot Court competitors won their third event in a row, earning the national championship.

Now, with two Undergraduate Moot Court championship titles in hand, the Helms School of Government is planning for a strong 2026 to 2027 competition season. Visit the Helms School of Government website for more information on Moot Court at www.liberty.edu/government/pre-law-studies/moot-court.

Nikolai is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.