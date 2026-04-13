As a college student, life can get busy and different things are constantly competing for our attention. Everyday priorities such as school, work and friendships are all things that keep us busy and keep our minds constantly moving. However, as Christians, it is important to not only balance our spiritual life with daily tasks but to keep our relationship with God at the forefront.

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 tells us to continually pray, saying, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

This can be difficult to follow as a busy student, and it is easy to forget to fit time with the Lord in a packed schedule. A real relationship with the Lord goes deeper than that and requires real intentionality. I like to think of a relationship with God like the solar system. Our lives and all the aspects of it should revolve around God and our faith, just like the planets revolve around the sun.

As Christians, we won’t find true peace when we are wrapped up in the constant stress around us. Our minds are not meant to be conformed to the patterns of the world. This is especially true for college students. It can admittedly be a little hard sometimes to make God the center of everything we do.

There are so many distractions in my everyday life that it can be easy to forget about my personal relationship with Jesus. When this occurs, I often try to refer back to Paul’s words of wisdom and pray without ceasing. Doing so helps me remember that God is always there in everything I do.

College is a crucial time in for personal development, and establishing the habit of keeping God as the focus of your life will be the ultimate path to success. We are all human, so there are going to be times that we feel overwhelmed by the worries of daily life. That is why it is important to remember that we have a loving and all-powerful Father who is with us and loves us.

Maintaining intentional time with the Lord is the most impactful way we can cling to what he has done and is doing for us. As Christians, our main mission is to live for him and make his name known, and it’s important to remember our purpose in that as we start to go out into the world and make an impact in the different industries and careers that we will each take on.

Mider is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion.