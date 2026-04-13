Intramural sports create competitive community

Whether you’re a former athlete or just looking for a fun way to get into sports, playing intramural sports provides an opportunity for students to stay active while also engaging in friendly competition and community building. In my opinion, every student should give intramural sports a try.

Unlike high-level athletics such as Club Sports and the NCAA, intramural sports are inclusive of students from all skill levels. There are no tryouts, no long hours of practice and no scholarships on the line, which creates a stress-free environment for all. Instead, any student can sign up for a team and simply play. This makes it easy for students to remain active without having to make a lifelong commitment to a sport.

Physical activity is very important, especially for reducing the stress that comes from everyday college life. An article from the University of Utah suggests that adults should practice an estimated 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week. It is essential that young adults exercise daily to reduce stress and stay healthy. Including an intramural sport into your week adds a competitive alternative to solo workouts.

Allotting 30 minutes to an hour each week to participate in an intramural game improves health through physical activity. Intramural sports are a great option for students, because they allow students to play the sports they love or even try new ones that they’ve always wanted to play without the stressful commitment of higher-level sports. This gives all students the chance to get the exercise their bodies need while also engaging in friendly competition and team play.

Alongside exercise, intramural sports open up opportunities for building community and friendships. Many friendships are built in the classroom but often fizzle out beyond that. Playing intramural sports allows students to engage in weekly community building and allows for existing friendships to be strengthened by playing together.

An article from the University of Rhode Island states that getting involved in intramural sports builds relationships not only during the game but off the field as well. Building a community in college is one of the most influential and important parts of the experience.

For those seeking higher levels of competition, Liberty University also offers different levels of intramural activities — sports like volleyball and flag football offer competitive leagues within intramurals. This way, if you are better than the average player, there are options to have more competition without having to worry about skill gaps.

There are also many noncompetitive sports offered by Campus Recreation that students can get involved in, such as kayaking, rock climbing and mountain biking. A full list of activities can be viewed on Campus Recreation’s website.

Playing an intramural sport gives you the opportunity to try a new sport you’ve never played before, build community and have fun.

Ondrea is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion.