Why students should have a Sabbath day 

Each semester of college is 16 weeks of non-stop stress, chaos and commitments. Most of us go from class to work with no downtime or purposeful rest.

You won’t find many Christians observing the Sabbath in our modern culture, even though most will recognize the command God gave to Moses in Exodus 20:8 which says, “Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.”

While traditional Jewish culture observes the Sabbath from sunset Friday to sunset Saturday, and historically, Christian culture observed the Sabbath on Sunday, many Christians who observe the Sabbath today simply pick a day each week to focus on a day of biblical rest. However, it is easy to ignore this concept as busy college students, but it may be just what we need to thrive in college rather than merely survive.

Secular research also suggests the Sabbath may be necessary to manage college stress. According to a study reported on by Ynet Global, “Without real breaks, we remain in prolonged arousal that harms physical and mental health.”

Constant academic workloads can rapidly build stress levels. However, a scheduled day of rest breaks up that stress and provides a sense of peace for the mind. It provides a break in pace and prevents your body from getting into an unhealthy state of constant fight-or-flight.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Stress symptoms can affect your body, your thoughts and feelings, and your behavior.” If stress is not addressed, it can disrupt sleep and concentration.

A weekly Sabbath is a boundary that allows for needed rest and relaxation. For students, observing the Sabbath may require preparation. Assignments can be completed earlier in the week so that one day remains free from academic work.

According to an article from the NIV Bible website, having a Sabbath day is a practice of worship to God and a day of sacred assembly. Phones can be silenced and time can be set aside for worship or meaningful conversation. These choices establish limits that protect rest.

For students who feel they cannot afford to take a break, the discipline of the Sabbath may seem countercultural. However, by giving one day of the week to the same task, students may find that their focus the following day improves.

A well-rested mind can retain information better and tackle problems with a positive attitude. By stepping back from their work and responsibilities for a set time, students can establish a workable rhythm that will allow them to succeed both academically and spiritually.

According to an article by Grand Canyon University, the Sabbath is a 24-hour period set aside for resting in God that “goes against the culture of hustle and instead creates a rhythm of pausing and communing with God.”

The Sabbath can also be a tool to strengthen students’ faith in God. By stepping back from their work for a day, students are exercising faith that their responsibilities will not pile up on them. It is also a reminder that their self-worth is not tied to productivity.

As a senior in college myself, I can attest to the fact that college can be a stressful time, but by taking a day to immerse myself in God’s Word, I am reminded of the sovereignty of our God.

In a busy season of life, a day of rest has the potential to impact the other six days of the week. Taking a weekly Sabbath is a call to students to slow down, refocus and come back to their tasks with a renewed sense of clarity and purpose. It allows students to worship without distraction, build relationships without hurry and find contentment in the truth that productivity is not a measure of our worth, which is found in Christ alone.

In a world that is constantly moving and achieving, taking a day to stop and rest is a call to obedience and trust. Practicing the Sabbath is a simple discipline that has the potential to build habits that protect us from burnout and promote spiritual maturity.

Ganoe is an opinion reporter for the Liberty Champion.