Check out where four of Liberty University’s Hockey teams finished in their American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) 2025-26 seasons.

Women’s Division I

The Lady Flames returned to St. Louis, Missouri, March 16 to 22 as the reigning national champions and No. 1 seed, seeking to defend their crown. Liberty advanced to the championship game and collected three shutouts against its opponents in pool play and semifinal games. The Midland University Warriors entered the final game against the Lady Flames as the No. 2 seed.

Midland broke the 3-3 deadlock in triple overtime during the final match to claim its first national championship by one goal March 22. The final score was 4-3.

Men’s Division I

Liberty advanced to the quarterfinals where the rematch of the sinners and saints took place against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels. These teams met in the 2025 ACHA National Championship semifinal round with the Rebels defeating the Flames 5-2. History repeated itself as UNLV claimed the 7-3 victory over the Flames March 15.

Women’s Division II

The Division II Lady Flames entered the competition as the No. 1 seed in the southeast region after claiming their first Delaware Valley Collegiate Hockey Conference (DVCHC) tournament title. The Lady Flames excelled in pool play with only one win remaining between them and the semifinal round. Liberty fell to the University of St. Thomas 3-0, ending their time in St. Louis March 17.

Men’s Division II

Liberty missed out on qualifying for the ACHA Division II National Championships after suffering a loss against the University of Tampa 2-1. The Flames played two games Feb. 21 and 22 in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the ACHA Southeast Regionals. They claimed victory in the first game over the University of South Carolina 4-3 but fell in the second game against Tampa. This loss took them out of the competition Feb. 22.

Schlösser is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion.