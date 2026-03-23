Liberty Men’s Basketball rallies in season finale

The Liberty University Men’s Basketball team wrapped up the final two games of the regular season at home, falling March 5 to Louisiana Tech University, 76-71 and defeating Sam Houston State University March 7, 79-72.

LA Tech kept the Flames on their toes for the first half of the game. The Bulldogs’ fast-paced offensive pushes, coupled with tight defensive formations, were a hurdle for the Flames to overcome.

Sophomore guard AJ Bates and sophomore forward Avery Thomas II led the charge for LA Tech in the opening half of the first game, scoring 22 points in the paint. Their explosive attacks on the basket helped the Bulldogs establish an early lead. However, sophomore guard Brett Decker Jr. kept the Flames within striking distance by draining six 3-pointers.

Senior guard Colin Porter and senior forward Zach Cleveland were also key contributors on both ends of the court, weaving through Bulldogs traffic to create scoring opportunities while applying defensive pressure.

The Flames remained in the wake of LA Tech, closing the half trailing the Bulldogs 45-40.

Liberty continued the push in the second half. A 3-pointer from redshirt senior forward Josh Smith followed by a layup from Cleveland brought the score to 59-54. The Flames continued to trade baskets as the clock passed the 10-minute mark.

With LA Tech holding a 65-60 advantage, Decker Jr. knocked down another shot from beyond the arc, bringing Liberty closer at 65-63. He scored two foul shots later, tying the match and igniting the crowd.

Bates quickly returned the lead to LA Tech after drawing contact with Cleveland and converting two free throws. The Bulldogs sank more baskets and despite a late push from Liberty, the Flames were unable to regain the lead, falling 76-71.

“ … We need to play like Liberty,” Head Coach Ritchie McKay said. “If we’re going to wear the jersey that says Liberty, then we need to play like that.”

During the second game of the week on March 7, the Flames honored the seniors during the final match of the regular season against Sam Houston.

Photos by Jordan Blabey – The Liberty Champion

“… Those eight seniors, they have deposited deeply into the health of this program,” McKay said.

The Flames and the Bearkats stayed neck and neck for most of the opening frame of game two, but Liberty managed to pull ahead going into halftime 41-31.

Sam Houston drained the first basket of the second half, but Decker Jr. answered with a 3-pointer to continue his weekend of consistent shots beyond the arc.

The Bearkats clawed back and tied the game toward the end of regulation 68-68. A layup from Cleveland helped the Flames regain the lead. Decker Jr. and Porter finished scoring for the Flames and kept Sam Houston at bay for the rest of the match, ending with a Flames victory, 79-72.

“I know, if you’re playing Sam Houston, the game is never over …” McKay said.

Liberty is ranked No. 1 heading into the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship, which will begin in Huntsville, Alabama, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+.

“ … I’ve been in enough conferences to know it never happens like you think it is going to … Every game has a life of its own,” McKay said.

Warden is the assistant sports editor for the Liberty Champion.