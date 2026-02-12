Students prepare to celebrate Valentine’s day 

With the spring semester in full swing, Liberty University students don’t have to postpone their fun plans until warmer weather returns. Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate with those they love most, whether it be bundling up for a night out or staying in on a chilly Saturday night. There are plenty of ways to fellowship to make this year’s Valentine’s Day special and intentional, including do-it-yourself crafts and candlelit dinners.

A Night In

For those looking for a cozy night in, a movie night with friends and roommates is a great way to match the fun-loving energy of Valentine’s Day. Whether it be searching for a new rom-com to fall in love with or revisiting a heartwarming classic, unwinding at home with your favorite movie snacks is a perfect way to enjoy the holiday.

For a more interactive and exciting way to bring your friends together, game nights are good for spending quality time with those living on residence halls or off-campus apartments. Classic card games like Hearts or Spoons, as well as board games or video games, all provide a fun and competitive spirit for the holiday.

For a night in, snacks can really elevate the party. Valentine’s Day-themed snacks such as chocolate-covered strawberries or a sweet and salty popcorn combo are just two options that guests are sure to enjoy.

A Day with the Hall

For those looking to celebrate during the day, hall events provide an opportunity to turn Valentine’s Day into a cherished college memory. Hall activities give everyone a chance to be included and provide intentional opportunities to give love to one’s neighbors.

Some common Valentine’s Day celebrations are Galentine’s Day, letter writing, candle painting, decorating doorstops and bro-sis hall brunches. All these events work to grow the hall’s community and encourage every student at Liberty to practice Christ-like love with one another through crafts and quality time.

“It’s a great way for people to get introduced to each other, but also to show servitude and love in the season of love,” East Campus Resident Assistant Becca Hooper said. “Remembering how much love that is in your life, surrounding you, really promotes gratitude and just reminds you of how good God’s been to you in this season.”

A Night Out on Campus

Campus-wide events present many other options for celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.

Sodexo is hosting a speed dating event Feb. 12 from 5–7 p.m. at the Reber-Thomas Dining Center. This is a perfect way to get in the Valentine’s Day spirit alongside other single friends.

For those who frequent North Campus, there will also be a Valentine’s-themed dinner hosted at the Tilley Student Center Feb. 10, 5–7 p.m. With a menu serving delicacies like steak and cheesecake, this event in Green Hall is yet another way for students to celebrate on campus with those they cherish most.

Off-campus, Lynchburg also offers a variety of indoor activities such as pottery painting, catching a movie in theaters and other Valentine’s Day events and themed menus at local spots like Millie’s Living Cafe, The Flour District and Ironclad Coffee Roasters.

Whether you are spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other, your close friends or your hall, there are several opportunities to share a little love and warmth during one of the coldest months of the year.

Nikolai is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion.