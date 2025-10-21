Liberty University’s annual Giving Day fundraiser will be held Oct. 22, to help raise money across each department of the university.

Giving Day consists of a 24-hour period in which the community and supporters of Liberty are encouraged to donate to various programs, through both monetary contributions as well as prayer.

Liberty Athletics and Club Sports programs rely heavily on the funding raised through this event in order to have the resources they need for a successful season.

Not only does this fundraiser help the Flames continue to play in state-of-the-art facilities, but it also gives them the resources to be a Champion for Christ around the world. Many teams use Giving Day to fund mission trips as well as other community outreach opportunities.

Each team has different goals they are raising funds for, ranging from away game travel expenses to purchasing team Bibles and creating opportunities to serve Lynchburg. Each team has a specific monetary goal as well as a description detailing their specific needs.

Help support the athletic programs at Liberty as they strive to further the university’s mission to spread the gospel through their talents both on the field and beyond.

For more information and to donate, visit givingday.liberty.edu/pages/home-2170.

White is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion.