Liberty Men’s Soccer secures second conference win against Incarnate Word 

The Liberty University Men’s Soccer team secured its second conference win of the season Oct. 2, defeating the University of the Incarnate Word 2-1.

This win pushed the Flames to 6-2-2 overall and 5-1-1 at home.

To begin the game, each team found a balanced pace as they traded possessions and worked to find a rhythm offensively. Liberty applied pressure early on, creating several chances inside the box to generate shots on goal.

The Flames broke through in the second half after a scoreless initial 45 minutes. Senior forward Ben Carman opened the game with the first goal just over four minutes after halftime. Carman was assisted by sophomore forward Dylan Swinehart and junior defender Perry Blay.

Blay recorded a team-high for the Flames with his sixth assist of the season and is now ranked No. 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference for overall assists and assists per game.

“We had Zach (Lifferth) score and Ben (Carman) score today, so both guys were playing in that spot, and I think that’s really important,” Head Coach Kelly Findley said.

After 20 minutes of game play, senior forward Zach Lifferth found the back of the net with an assist from junior midfielder Elijah John.

Lifferth knocked in his fourth goal in two games and now leads the team with six goals and 13 points.

“It was a good feeling. Everyone on the team believed in me, and I’m glad the goals are starting to flow,” Lifferth said.

Lifferth is now tied for the lead in the OVC for goals and goals per game.

“I’m getting good service from the boys. I’m doing my job, and they’re doing theirs, so it’s been fun,” Lifferth said.

Incarnate Word cut the lead after a goal from sophomore forward Emanuel Martinez with about 12 minutes remaining in the game. He was assisted by senior forward Sello Diphoko and junior midfielder Noe Robles.

The Flames defense managed to hold off the Cardinals after the goal to close out the game with a win on their home turf. Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Beck anchored the backline with another strong performance during Thursday’s matchup.

Despite the pressure from the Cardinals offense, the Flames held on to their lead.

“I thought we could’ve been up by multiple goals. I don’t think the guys are complacent in any way. I think the guys are hungry, and that’s a good thing,” Findley said.

The Flames are currently ranked second in the OVC overall team standings.

“I don’t know if there’s a better start to conference play, and I was pleased with the performance and (that) everyone came out healthy,” Findley said.

Liberty returned to Osbourne Stadium Oct. 5 as they took on Houston Christian University. In a close match, the Huskies defeated the Flames 1-0. The Flames are back on the road to face the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. for another round of conference play.

