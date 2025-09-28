Lynchburg Downtown Renewal Project update

Downtown Lynchburg has been in the midst of its most ambitious infrastructure overhaul in decades. The city is working to modernize aging underground utilities and revitalize its core streetscape.

According to Downtown Renewal Project manager Scott Parkins, the current fourth phase of the Downtown Renewal Project is expected to be finished by May or June 2026.

The multi-phase project began in 2016 with the goal of replacing century-old water, sewer and stormwater systems while reimagining downtown’s streets, sidewalks and public spaces.

Parkins explained that what started as a utility replacement effort evolved into a collaboration with the city’s Department of Community Development to design a pedestrian-friendly, attractive downtown.

“We’re going to dig everything up, … put in new utilities, and then when we come back, we’ll put in new sidewalks, new park benches and crosswalks,” Parkins said. “The biggest goal was to beautify downtown and make it more pedestrian and traffic friendly.”

The current Main Street phase has seen relatively few delays, Parkins noted, with the only major setback occurring during the first week of construction, when crews uncovered a buried electrical vault believed to date back to the city’s trolley system. Resolving the issue cost roughly three weeks.

Feedback from local businesses has been a key consideration. Partnering with the Downtown Lynchburg Association, the project team gathered input from every business and residential unit in the impact area before construction began.

“We planned our construction activities to minimize the impacts,” Parkins said.

According to the website, the million-dollar project is funded entirely through local sources. Parkins said about 60%-65% of costs are covered by utility fees from water, sewer and stormwater services, while the remaining 35% comes from the city’s general fund for sidewalks, lighting and streetscape improvement.

Despite pressures from inflation, Parkins confirmed the project remains on budget, as contractor prices have been locked in since last summer.

Looking ahead, Lynchburg plans to expand the renewal effort beyond Main Street. The next phase is slated for Court Street between 5th Street and 9th Street, continuing the long-term strategy of improving downtown in segments to avoid repeated disruptions in the same areas.

Parkins highlighted both practical and cultural payoffs. The upgrades will reduce costly utility breaks while creating a more inviting environment for businesses and visitors. He pointed to the success of earlier phases, which coincided with the opening of venues like the Academy Center of the Arts, the Virginian Hotel and new restaurants downtown.

“This is a good thing for downtown and for the city as a whole,” Parkins said. “It replaces aging infrastructure, adds beautification, and makes the downtown an attractive area for residents and commercial businesses to grow.”

City officials estimate the new underground utilities will last for at least 100 years, while the above-ground improvements aim to strengthen downtown’s identity as both a cultural hub and a gateway into the city.

Helms is an off-campus writer for the Liberty Champion.