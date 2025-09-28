From the Whiteboard: A way too early look at men’s basketball for the 2024-25 season

For today’s column, we are going to ignore the current state of Liberty University Football to look ahead to something with some more promise: Liberty Men’s Basketball.

After a successful 2024-25 season with a Conference USA Championship win, a first-round seat at the NCAA Tournament and its first NBA draft prospect in 40 years (shout out to Taelon Peter), Flames Basketball is gearing up for another hopeful season.

Head Coach Ritchie McKay addressed the media Sept. 23 for the first time this season in a press conference to discuss the upcoming season — and here’s what we learned.

Transfer portal woes & wins

Each year, the transfer portal takes its toll, and with the new culture of college sports involving flashy name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, it can be difficult to hold on to talent. Despite the loss of some players, the Flames 2025-26 roster includes some valuable returners, such as graduate student guard Kaden Metheny and senior forward Zach Cleveland.

“I would be lying if I said other stuff isn’t attractive to go look elsewhere,” Cleveland said. “… As I’ve kind of grown in this program, I’ve realized that the person who I want to become is way more important than the basketball part of it.”

The freshmen are the future (and they’re tall!)

As for the freshman recruiting class, McKay feels hopeful that the new recruits will be an asset to the team. Based off some personal observations, the freshman class is providing something Liberty Basketball has somewhat been lacking: height. The shortest freshman recruit is 6-foot-6, which is a major upgrade from the rosters in recent years.

McKay mentioned several freshman recruits that he expects to make an impact on the team this season: Torr Sorensen, Drew Grimes, TJ Drain and Zander Carter.

Though it was anticipated that Drain would redshirt this season, his coachable attitude and work ethic will allow him the chance to start this year. As for Carter, he instantly clicked with the team and has shown to be a good fit for the program. McKay expects all the freshmen to see playing time this year.

“I think all of those dudes have a chance to play and help us,” McKay said.

Continuing the culture

Aside from the talent on the court, McKay has built a program that emphasizes the value of spiritual growth and community. Not only should we expect another season of success this year when it comes to winning, but more importantly, fans can take pride in the culture of Liberty Basketball.

“I would hope the takeaway for anyone that witnesses a practice or a game … that they would see, wow, there’s something different about that team. They are connected,” McKay said.

Will we see another NCAA Tournament this year? Well … time will tell. But no matter where they end up, this team will be sure to reflect Christ in the process, and that itself is a win in my book.

White is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion.