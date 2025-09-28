Faulkner speaks on the stars

Christian astronomer and author Danny Faulkner visited Liberty University during College For A Weekend Sept. 18-20 to share his knowledge of astronomy and inspire students to follow in his footsteps as a creation scientist.

Faulkner holds a master’s in physics from Clemson University and has a master’s and doctorate in astronomy from Indiana University. He also works as an author and speaker for Answers in Genesis, a Christian apologetics organization that advocates for young Earth creationism.

During his visit, Faulkner attended the honors Convocation, taught a creation studies class and announced plans to start a research program at Liberty’s observatory. Engineering professor Mark Horstmeyer said the program is supported by the university and could involve the creation of new courses if enough students are interested.

“He’s (Faulkner) training our faculty members and grad students to do this kind of research,” Horstmeyer said. “Right now, it’s being done through (the) engineering school.”

Faulkner visited the observatory Thursday along with Liberty’s President Dondi Costin and his wife, Vickey, Chancellor Jonathan Falwell and his wife, Shari, and several faculty members.

Faulkner said Liberty is “the only creationist institution that has a research-quality telescope,” but it is not being used to its full potential.

“It’s fine to bring people in and show them stuff,” Faulkner said. “It’s another thing to do this research. That’s the reason why I’m here this week to try to get something started.”

However, Faulkner encountered setbacks in his efforts to conduct astrophotography with the 24-inch telescope. According to observatory workers, the tracking system does not point the telescope at targets correctly. Faulkner said he could be back to the observatory later this semester if the problems are fixed.

Costin said Liberty wants to maximize the observatory’s use since it is the only Christian university with research-grade capabilities.

“We would love for Liberty to be a place that attracts students who are gifted and called to do this kind of work,” Costin said. “Liberty’s resources and biblical worldview make this the perfect destination for young scholars to prepare for a lifetime of service to the Kingdom of God.”

When Faulkner was asked in class Tuesday what advice he would give students in STEM who wish to pursue this type of work, he encouraged them to see God’s will for their future.

“Pray about what the Lord would have you to do and be open to what his need would be,” Faulkner said.

The observatory is open on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and requires visitors to fill out an online registration form at least one day prior to schedule a visit. Liberty students are also encouraged to volunteer at the observatory. Observatory manager Jakob Sauppe said CSER and work-study positions are available.

“It’s very easy to get a double CSER up here if you’re willing to come out every night that we open,” Sauppe said. “Hours are very flexible, and we work with your schedule most of the time. But aside from that, you can also just gain a lot of practical knowledge of the night sky.”

Future research conducted at the observatory would also create opportunities for Liberty students to use astronomy as a tool to bring others to Christ. Costin said the data gathered by astronomers also points back to God as the ultimate creator.

“When we think about science generally, we think about our job as Christians to observe what God has done,” Costin said. “Because interpreting the data is often worldview-based, astronomers operating from Christian presuppositions can explain exactly how the heavens declare the glory of God.”

Davis is a feature writer for the Liberty Champion.