TPUSA at LU honors Kirk through remembrance service

Since Charlie Kirk’s death Sept. 10, the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder’s memory has spurred global assemblies to gather in the public square to honor his legacy.

Liberty University students joined in on the tributes by hosting their own memorial in the Vines Center Sept. 21. Afterwards, Kirk’s memorial at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona was broadcasted live on the screens.

Prior to the livestream, leadership from Liberty’s TPUSA chapter gathered and shared their eulogies to honor Kirk’s life alongside their peers.

Shannon Morlock, secretary of TPUSA at LU, shared a personal testimony of when Kirk supported her home church when they were in the midst of a lawsuit during COVID-19.

“Charlie impacted my life before I saw a single video of him or even met him,” Morlock said during her speech. “While he gave me encouragement to fight for my country, more importantly, he empowered me to win hearts and souls for heaven.”

The testimony of his unabashed faith was a recurring sentiment throughout the event.

Freshman Ruthie Gathje said that she respected Kirk most for how his ideology was influenced heavily by his faith; he displayed what it looks like to be a Christian in the political sphere.

“(I) really want to be involved in politics and inspire other young people to get involved as well,” Gathje said. “Charlie Kirk was a great inspiration … for helping other young adults to share the gospel through policies that might affect us today.”

At the event, Kennedy Whetzel, president of TPUSA at LU, announced that the organization as a whole has garnered over 62,000 requests to start new high school and college chapters since Kirk’s assassination. Additionally, Liberty’s chapter has gained more than 400 new students in recent days, further cementing its status as the largest chapter in the nation.

“I really admired the way (Kirk) stood up for his faith and freedom and for family and life,” sophomore Elizabeth Cobb said. “And the way that he lived out his faith in such a practical way.”

Members of Liberty’s executive leadership team were in attendance, including President Dondi Costin, Chancellor Jonathan Falwell and Vice President of Spiritual Development Josh Rutledge.

“(This movement) is causing every single one of us, young and old alike, to think about, ‘What difference will I make when the day comes that I meet the Lord?’” Costin said to students. “Your legacy is the thing you leave behind that cannot but help inspire those who come behind you.”

Silas Pearson, vice president of TPUSA at LU, emphasized in his speech that Kirk’s death transcends the political aisle and it points to a larger conversation about the freedoms that all Americans share.

“Charlie Kirk didn’t die for feeble political squabbling,” Pearson said. “He put his life on the line knowing the risks so that we, you and I, would know that the truth and the ability to speak freely with those that we disagree with is what truly makes this country so great.”

Hagen is the feature editor for the Liberty Champion.