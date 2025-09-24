Solomon Rivers: Reflections from a Student Music Artist 

Senior hip-hop artist Solomon Rivers recently performed his largest gig to date: opening up for Hulvey at Block Party Aug. 23.

Over the course of his career, he has been able to showcase his work at Liberty University’s campus and beyond, but little did he know that it would lead to him performing on the same stage as one of his musical inspirations.

Growing up in North Carolina, Rivers was diagnosed with autism at an early age. As a nonverbal elementary school student, he moved from public school classes and special education, eventually landing at a homeschool co-op where he found community.

Although there were still struggles, it was here that Rivers found his love for making music.

“That’s where the Lord has revealed my calling,” Rivers said. “When it comes to music, listening to a lot of Lecrae, Andy Mineo, KB… which inspired me to do my own.”

“Camp Paradise” was Rivers’ first rap in 2016 and this song kick-started his humble beginnings by producing his own tracks using Garage Band on his phone and his earbuds as a microphone.

“I don’t think I could believe in myself in that time too,” Rivers said. “But I have to shout out my mom and my dad for encouraging me.”

The transition from high school to college was formative for Rivers. Even as struggles persisted, God remained faithful as a guiding light in his life. Consistent performances at Liberty’s Open Mic led to recognition on campus, with each open door leading to the next experience —eventually leading to an invitation to open for Hulvey at Block Party.

“I was in shock,” Rivers said. “I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I’m opening for one of my favorite artists that I look up to.’”

Now in his first semester of his senior year, Rivers continues to produce a steady flow of tracks as he pursues a degree in commercial music. In collaboration with another student hip-hop artist, Noah Zelem, they released a new single titled “Spin” Sept. 5.

Rivers emphasized the importance of seeking out guidance when needed for students looking to break the music industry.

“I made a lot of connections here at the School of Music,” Rivers said. “Even with artists that are outside of music that are willing to help … don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid to seek help and don’t be ashamed for asking for help.”

Rivers also encouraged students to prioritize learning their craft above aiming for perfection.

“It doesn’t have to be perfect,” Rivers said. “I started off rapping on my mom’s old laptop … I’m not perfect at this, and I didn’t get my whole craft down the first time I started off … it took me a lot of time to be confident in myself and being myself in front of people … Coming from being someone that was very nonverbal to being someone who is very extroverted is a journey.”

Rivers will perform alongside artist Jay Bizzze at 1050 Helmsdale Dr. in Forest on Friday, Sept. 26. The show charges $10 at the door for admission and begins at 7 p.m., an hour after the doors open.

Blabey is a feature writer for the Liberty Champion.