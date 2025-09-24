Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel’s first family back to life 

Marvel’s first family is back in theaters and is better than ever. Matt Shakman’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” follows Reed Richards, the smartest man in the world, played by Pedro Pascal; his wife, Sue Storm, played by Vanessa Kirby; her brother Johnny Storm, played by Joseph Quinn and Reed’s best friend Ben Grimm, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Set in a futuristic, 1960s-inspired world called Earth 828, the family faces a new challenge: a baby on the way. As the team prepares for the baby’s arrival, they are interrupted by an alien known as the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, who warns the people of Earth that their planet has been marked for destruction and will be consumed by a powerful being named Galactus. The Fantastic Four now must do all they can to stop Galactus from destroying their world, but at what cost?

Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of Marvel’s most visually stunning films in recent years. The retro-futuristic 1960s aesthetic combines mid-century architecture with a sci-fi twist, immersing the viewer into the world through the production design. The world is vibrant with colors strung throughout, making it feel both lived-in and new.

The costume design is plucked straight from their comic book debut in 1961. The light, vibrant blue look, outlined in white, complements the retro style and provides a significant contrast from previous versions.

Similarly, the cast was nearly flawless. Pascal and Kirby have fantastic onscreen chemistry, and their love is put to the test multiple times by both cosmic and personal threats. The way that Sue’s pregnancy is integrated into the plot is truly impressive. It elevates the stakes and provides emotional intensity throughout the film without taking away from the main storyline.

Johnny and Ben’s characters are less developed in the movie, but they share a strong big brother-little-brother bond that provides comedic relief throughout. However, the best part is the family dynamic they all share. The chemistry is seamless, and they seem like a true family that, even though they are superheroes with unnatural powers, still face real-life familial issues and act like a genuine unit. They eat dinner together every night, argue, tease each other and stand by one another throughout it all.

From a Christian perspective, the film explores important themes of family and unity. It conveys the biblical idea that strength comes from supporting each other, even in tough times. Each member has their own unique abilities, but only together can they defeat a being like Galactus. At one point in the film, the team must rally all of humanity to defeat the looming threat, showing that only by working together can they overcome challenges that are far beyond their individual capabilities.

It’s one of the better Marvel films since “Avengers: Endgame” and it is the best Fantastic Four movie so far. It’s not perfect, but as a reboot, it reimagines the family well, leading up to a much-anticipated return to the big screen in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” film, which is set to release on December 18, 2026.

