Blackwater Creek Trails offer rest in nature for students 

The scenic three-mile Blackwater Creek Trail is a landmark in the city of Lynchburg. The trails feature historic roots, picturesque views and a peaceful environment. It’s a tranquil spot for students to take a break from their busy schedules, enjoy nature and get some exercise.

The Blackwater Creek Trail was not always a paved trail enjoyed by the public. It was once called the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad, which was Lynchburg’s first rail line. This railway served as a way for Lynchburg to transport goods. Once the Civil War ended, it played a pivotal role in helping Lynchburg recover economically.

Beyond its rich history, the Blackwater Creek Trail offers a host of other reasons to visit. The trails are a great place to get outdoors and exercise since there are several trails suitable for walking and biking.

The well-maintained areas provide many opportunities to interact with wildlife and plant life as well. The Blackwater Creek Trail is home to a wide variety of native plant and animal species.

According to the Lynchburg Parks & Rec website, there are many different types of trees along the trails, such as large oaks, hickories and sycamores, as well as great deal of wildlife species such as cardinals, chipping sparrows and white-tailed deer. Blackwater Creek Trail is a great place for nature encounters of all kinds.

Howard Covey, Parks Services Manager from Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, explained how the trail draws locals and visitors into the area.

“Our trail system has – for years – been the crown jewel of our Parks System,” Covey said. “I have heard people say that it was a deciding factor in moving here. It is usually one of the first places that visitors want to see when they’re in Lynchburg.”

The trails can be a welcome escape for busy college students. Getting outside for some fresh air provides the perfect setting to relax and unwind. It’s also an ideal spot to go with friends, offering well maintained gardens to sit in and paved trails for walking and biking.

Senior Dollie Linder frequently visits the Blackwater Creek Trail with friends and loves all that it has to offer.

“I just really love the Blackwater Creek Trails because it’s a great time to get off campus and enjoy God’s creation, and also just to get a break from homework and spend great time with friends,” Linder said.

Relieving stress is important in the lives of students, and one of the best ways to do that is through exercise.

Dr. Jefferey Lowes, an exercise science professor at Liberty and a local chiropractor, frequently visits the Blackwater Creek Trail and said it is vitally important for students to prioritize outdoor exercise and time off campus.

“With school as a student, you’re studying, you’re preparing, you’re learning, but there is a lot of research to support that frequent breaks between schoolwork, assignments and studying is very healthy and actually helps retention rates,” Lowes said.

When looking for a new place to hang out with friends, get some exercise or just spend time outside off campus, the Blackwater Creek Trail is an ideal location for exploring to decompress from the chaos of life while getting immersed in nature.

