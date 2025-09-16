SGA rolled out the red carpet for Town Hall Meet and Greet  

The Student Government Association (SGA) and the Dean of Students Mark Hyde co-hosted a Town Hall Meet and Greet Sept. 11 in the Terrace Conference Room at the Jerry Falwell Library.

President Dondi Costin and Chancellor Jonathan Falwell spoke with students and answered all questions relating to the future of Liberty’s campus. They addressed how they are working to enhance student life.

Student Body President Isaac Kantola and Student Body Vice President Isaiah Varella introduced Executive Vice President for Student Affairs Mark Hine, who led with a time of prayer over the event.

Kantola said the Town Hall events not only provide clarity to students but also allow SGA to fulfill its role in connecting them with the administration.

“Anytime we can provide an opportunity for students to ask questions to the administration, it’s a big win. Students get the transparency, and administration gets to talk with students,” Kantola said.

Kantola and Varella shared in asking questions to Costin and Falwell. Both the president and the chancellor alternated in answering questions and explaining the university’s goals behind each decision currently being made.

Several pressing topics were addressed, such as construction happening across campus, the rising number of students, the potential rise in tuition prices and the future of in-person and online academics.

Hyde said students always bring insightful questions to this event, and leadership takes this opportunity to hear from students seriously.

“Transparency and accountability are incredible traits of leadership, and I’ve seen that here at Liberty, and I think it’s great that students get to interact with our leaders like that,” Hyde said.

Kantola then opened the floor up for the Q&A section of the event. Students stood up and asked several questions to Costin and Falwell.

Students posed questions about construction happening across campus, the rising number of students and the potential rise in tuition prices. Photo by Holly Miller Liberty Champion.

Freshman Mackenzi Gravett said she was very encouraged by the leadership shown at the town hall and plans to continue coming to events like this in the future.

“I think it’s incredible. A lot of universities don’t have people who want to pour into us the way the leaders here do and the way the teachers do. They’re always very loving and Christ-centered. It’s a beautiful thing,” Gravett said.

After the Q&A, students had the opportunity to meet Costin and Falwell and take pictures on the red carpet set up outside of the event. They also provided refreshments and students had the opportunity to enter giveaways for prizes.

Maddie Todd, director of events for SGA, said her goal was to make the Town Hall a professional environment, but still fun for students.

“All of the planning was very detail oriented. We wanted to make sure we had beautiful décor and bring everyone together,” Todd said.

Todd said the town hall is great for everyone on campus and she hopes more students get involved in the future.

“Our goal in SGA is to be the liaison between the students and the administration. It’s also an opportunity for us to advertise SGA and what our amazing president and chancellor are doing,” Todd said.

Riden is the on-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.