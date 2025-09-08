Convocation speakers challenge students to see suffering as opportunity and to remember God’s plan

Former college football player and speaker, Inky Johnson, took the Convocation stage Aug. 27, while Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music and alumnus Anthony Evans led the student body in a time of worship Aug. 29.

During Wednesday’s Convocation, Johnson tried to encourage the students by discussing how to use hard opportunities as a way to grow closer to God. He explained that he was a football player from childhood, However, at the height of his college career, he suffered a near-death injury that paralyzed his right arm and left him unable to play football.

“(It was) encouraging to see someone who had faced such an intense trial … come through that and trust in the Lord,” sophomore Korban Hamilton said.

Johnson said it is vital for Christians to consider how they are applying the Bible to their daily lives. “It’s different when you say you believe in something (Scripture), then you actually have to live it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that although his life has been punctuated with moments of intense suffering and adversity, his trials have helped shape the person that he is today.

“What did you gain from it (adversity)? What did God reveal to you?” Johnson said.

Johnson cautioned against believing in the lie that God loves everyone because of the work that they do.

“God loves you based upon who you are and who God is,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he left Liberty University with the challenge to have humility and show up to every situation believing that God has blessed them with the ability to be there.

Senior Katie McClure said Johnson’s speech was “overwhelmingly positive.”

On Friday, Moore and Evans led the campus in nearly an hour of worship. Evans sang several songs at the beginning, including the song “You’re Not Finished,” which featured Kaleb Carson.

“To have a morning committed to worship and fixing our eyes on the Lord … was really cool to experience,” said freshman Megan Kuba. “There’s so much to learn about God just through worship.”

Moore took the stage after Evans’ introduction and led the next several songs, which he co-wrote, including worship hits such as Maverick City’s “Firm Foundation,” Elevation Worship’s “Praise,” and “More Than Able.”

Both Evans and Moore drew attention to God’s continuing work in the lives of his people.

“It’s not over until God says it’s over,” Evans said.

Freshman, Jack Swanson said that he appreciated how Moore and his band kept the focus on Christ.

“I didn’t think that, at all, Chandler or the band made it about themselves … Everything that they did, pointed directly to the Almighty … The entire arena could feel the Spirit,” Swanson said.

Danilson is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.

