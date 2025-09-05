Winningest coach in Liberty Athletics history announces retirement 

After 26 seasons of leading the Liberty Women’s Basketball team with 31 conference titles under his belt, Head Coach Carey Green is stepping off the court and looking toward retirement.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’m writing to formally announce my retirement as Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Liberty University effective Sept. 15, 2025,” Green announced to Liberty Athletics.

Green leaves a legacy as the winningest coach in the history of Liberty Athletics, with a record of 591-240. Despite this record, Green said the most impactful work from his time at Liberty was training athletes for Christ.

“I have had the privilege to coach and mentor some amazing players. You are truly outstanding. Your dedication, discipline and willingness to be not only Champions on the court but also Champions for Christ impacting the world has been an inspiration to me,” Green told Liberty Athletics. “You’ve embodied the truth that victory is not just measured in wins, but in the way we live, serve, honor and glorify God.”

In his years on Liberty Mountain, Green coached three players who went on to the WNBA. He also led the Lady Flames to 16 conference tournaments, most recently in the 2024-2025 season going to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Assistant Coach Alexis Sherard will take over as head coach for the 2025-2026 season. As Green finishes his time at Liberty, he leaves behind a firm foundation he paved for those who come after him.

“As I step into the next season of life, I carry with me the memories, the lessons and the relationships that have shaped my time at Liberty University,” Green told Liberty Athletics. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve in this role.”

