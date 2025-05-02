Representing Our University Well

The words we speak, whether through in-person or online interactions, are inherently influential in a world of spiritual and political division.

Liberty University has a growing influence on Christian culture, where students are taught to share the Gospel in all areas of life. Among the many spheres evangelism finds itself in, social media provides the opportunity to share the gospel on a worldwide platform.

Liberty has a growing number of student-run Instagram pages that document campus life and bring students together, such as @real_lu_crushes, @givemeliberty_ and @convo_review.lu. Through these accounts, students are able to confess a recent crush, document memorable moments or give their opinion regarding the quality of a speaker’s message during Convocation.

In addition to coming together as a community, social media is often a place to share perspectives — even those that may lead to controversy. While freedom of speech is important, we should assess whether our words glorify Christ and represent our university in a positive light.

In other words, would Jesus laugh at the jokes we make? Are we treating our fellow students with the respect they deserve? Do our words align with the standards our university upholds?

According to Crosswalk, social media can be a platform that attempts to dismantle Christian beliefs, but it is also a unique platform that allows us to be a light through our words and representation of Christ. Christians should attempt to use these tools for good and not engage in toxicity that is contrary to the gospel message.

Ephesians 5:15-16 says, “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.”

The time God gives us on Earth is limited, and social media continues to dominate every crevice of our lives. Christ commanded us to be a light and make disciples by spreading His message to the world. Through our posts and comments, we should add value to conversations, according to Crosswalk.

As social media also remains a buzzing atmosphere for arguments and disagreements; it is filled with intolerance and hateful speech that add little value to most conversations.

According to The Gospel Coalition, Christians should avoid quarreling. For example, in Titus, Paul encourages people not to cause arguments amongst themselves and to lift one another up with their words.

Titus 3:10-11 says, “As for a person who stirs up division, after warning him once and then twice, have nothing more to do with him, knowing that such a person is warped and sinful; he is self-condemned.”

A person who goes and looks to stir up conflict may show signs of impulsiveness, which does not indicate a belief in scriptural ethics or the words of Christ. Even if a person has a good argument, or wants to defend their opinion, it should be done from a place of grace and respect to the opposing side.

I’ve seen my fair share of innocent debates that have turned into an excuse for students to call others out in a brutal manner, and by doing so, violate the Liberty Way’s standards. The Liberty Way acts as a set of guidelines for students to adhere to by following basic biblical standards, aiming to represent Christ well to people both on and off campus.

It explicitly states that any forms of bullying, both written and oral, are prohibited.

For example, @_luunfiltered_ posts jokes submitted by students and followers, many of which are in direct opposition to biblical principles. Students anonymously write their unhinged ideas and thoughts about religion, politics and the activities that Liberty provides. Unfortunately, verbal insults and name calling are rampant.

While this account is not owned by Liberty University, it represents the student body. The page is also visible to prospective students and their parents seeking a Christ-centered environment for their children to study. Pages like this are the direct opposite of ones like @libertyosd, which show students worshipping at Campus Community and treating one another with Christ-like love.

According to the university’s Social Media Policy and Disclaimer, the campus reserves the right to remove offensive material or comments from their pages including anything racist, sexist, violent or illegal. That should also apply to unofficial accounts, especially if students who follow and participate with them have agreed to follow Liberty’s behavioral standards.

A person’s content reveals their inner character and may represent how they act beyond their screens and keyboards. This institution is different than most, and students should strive to represent it well, through their comments, posts and campus-related pages.

So, crack a joke, engage in political discussions and debate theological topics. But do it in a respectful and ethical manner that honors God.

Sanford is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion.