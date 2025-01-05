5 Winter Wonders For Healthy Eating

It’s a snow day! Which means an entire day of sleeping in, playing in the snow and enjoying the slew of class cancellation emails from your professors. But nothing quite says “snow day” like a warm drink or meal. Here are a few of our favorite winter dishes to help beat the cold.

Beef Chili

As a huge fan of spice, chili is a perfect, go-to dish that can’t go wrong. With a focus on hearty beans, meaty deliciousness and gooey cheese topping, this classic stew will warm up your body temperature and keep you satisfied for the whole evening. According to WebMD, the chili powder used in this dish has several health qualities such as preventing heart disease, boosting your immune system and helping with weight loss. It also requires minimal ingredients, making it college-student friendly.

Here is a recipe link: www.southernliving.com/recipes/classic-beef-chili.

Hot Chocolate

This classic drink is a staple in my household. The sweet mixture of milk and chocolate in a festive mug with marshmallow toppings never fails to satisfy my tastebuds. Not only is hot chocolate delicious, but the cocoa has several health benefits as well. According to Healthy Homefront, cocoa powder is a good source of iron and fiber, and contains both energy-boosting caffeine and serotonin to help boost your mood. Nothing beats a mug of hot cocoa after a day in the snow.

Here is a recipe link: www.celebratingsweets.com/homemade-hot-chocolate.

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a nostalgic meal that is both hearty and tasty. It will satisfy your comfort food needs. After a flurry of snow, this was an essential meal in our home. My father would get two slices of Martin’s Potato Bread, unsalted butter and cheddar cheese and place it on a pan. The tomato soup also has healthy qualities as it is highly nutritious and rich in antioxidants.

According to Healthline, “Tomato soup is low in calories and high in potassium and vitamins C, K and A. It also provides a great deal of lycopene, the compound responsible for most of the health benefits of tomatoes.”

In other words, this meal is cheap, tasty and healthy enough to make winters fun.

Here is a recipe link: www.simply-delicious-food.com/easy-tomato-soup-recipe.

Ramen

I know what you are thinking: “This isn’t healthy.” However, according to Healthshots, “When made with fresh, wholesome ingredients and prepared with mindfulness towards nutritional balance, ramen can be a satisfying and nourishing meal.” Thus, buying instant ramen and adding vegetables such as green onions, spinach or carrots and protein like shredded chicken, pork or tofu will help enhance the nutritional value of this recipe while remaining budget friendly.

Here is a recipe link: www.justonecookbook.com/10-minute-meal-instant-ramen-recipe.

Baked Cinnamon Apples

This delicious dessert is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. A mixture of Granny Smith apples, sugar and cinnamon baked to a crisp in the oven creates an allergy-friendly and nutritious treat. IMUA Orthopedics wrote this recipe has immunity qualities and gut supporting nutrients such as forms of fiber like pectin and short-chain fatty acids like butyrate.

Here is a recipe link: www.veronikaskitchen.com/cinnamon-baked-apples.

Merritt is the Arts and Culture Editor for the Liberty Champion.