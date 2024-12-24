Student Activities Holds Christmas Open Mic Event

Student Activities hosted its Christmas Open Mic in the Montview Student Union Starbucks Nov. 19. Over 22 musical acts performed, and the event finished with the stand-up comedy duo, Just Jo-Ken.

The Open Mics hosted by Student Activities help to build on-campus community centered around student musicians. Open to performers of any level, these events serve as a way for students to come together, support one another and take their minds off academics.

A common sentiment from students, including some performers from the event, is that these Christmas events are happening too early. However, Cort Comfort, director of Student Activities, noted that these early Christmas-themed events are the only way to celebrate while everyone is still on campus.

“(Christmas) is the one time of year that (students and staff) don’t spend together. So, I realize it feels early, but maybe let this be Christmas for you guys. You’re not going to be here Dec. 25, you’re going to be home, be with family and you should. They miss you! But this is the time we all get to be together. This is our Christmas with you,” Comfort said.

Caleb P, a singer song-writer, opened the event armed with a ukelele, a backing track and his voice. Caleb performed his original song “Wayfinder” from his 2023 album “SEEKER” which is available on Spotify.

The female-led group, The Drummer Boys, also made an appearance. The group performed “Drummer Boy” by Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes. The energy from the stage was electric as the four members, Kate Troutman, Taylor Gallarello, Brooke Beard and Taiva Reinertson performed.

“The spirit led us here. We are in the Christmas spirit, and this is our senior year. We wanted to make it count,” Reinertson said.

Gallarello said that the group performed for the open mic during the group members’ freshman year.

Later, Ty Justice, a member of Student Activities’ event staff, took the stage.

“I’ve watched and worked so many of these, it’s time for me to give it a shot,” Justice said.

Justice has an operatic vocal background and gave the audience a version of “Santa Baby,” featuring some lyrical adjustments to honor the Liberty Way.

Next up was on-campus band, To Be Discipled. The band, composed of vocalist Lynn Glass, acoustic guitarist Isaiah Wallendorf, pianist Bryson Sappington, drummer Bradey Earls and bass guitarist Violet Feaster, performed a cover of “Mary Did You Know.”

Hailey Emmons, a Tennessee-based nutrition teacher, took the stage next. She had just flown that morning to visit a friend who is a current Liberty student.

Emmons had never sung in public before, but she charmed the crowd with an abridged version of “Last Christmas.”

21 Piolets, a duo featuring Caleb P and Lani Hubler, performed next. They sang the song “Christmas Saves the Year” by the similarly named band, Twenty One Pilots. Before they left the stage, the duo shouted, “We are twenty piolets, and so are you!”

Mary Hillbrink brought her A-game with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” Her vocal performance and masterful crowd work even encouraged an impromptu choir to join in.

At the end of the night, Adam Walsh the emcee from Student Activities took the stage, thanked everyone for coming out and introduced the closing act. Just Jo-Ken, a comedy duo made up of Josey Bell and Kennedy Brown, came on stage and wrapped up with a Christmassy knock-knock joke

“Knock Knock.”

“Who’s there?”

“Cindy Lou.”

“Cindy Lou who?”

“Wait, how’d you know?!”

The duo left the stage to laughter, applause and jovial groans.

Hughes is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.