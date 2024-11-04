Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park To Open In 2025

Universal Orlando Resort, in association with Universal Studios, announced a new theme park will be opening May 22, 2025.

The new park, named “Epic Universe,” will have five new immersive worlds, including Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, Celestial Park, “How to Train Your Dragon” — The Isle of Berk and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic.

According to NBCUniversal, “The opening of Epic Universe will transform Universal Orlando Resort into a weeklong vacation destination comprised of four theme parks that are home to the most innovative theme park experiences ever created.”

At the center of it all will rest a 500-room hotel: the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Drawing inspiration from Greek mythology and astronomy, the award-winning Universal creative team created the Helios Grand Hotel with an open concept incorporating themes from the Celestial Park. As such it is the very first dedicated theme park entrance for the hotel’s guests.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year. With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same,” Karen Irwin, the president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, said in an article by NBCUniversal.

Let’s break down each park:

Super Nintendo World

According to Universal Orlando, Super Nintendo World contains two lands: Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country. Guests enter the world through a teleportation portal, a familiar green pipe, at the start of Super Nintendo World and walk straight into Super Mario Land. Guests will feel immersed in the familiar video game world while being surrounded by Princess Peach’s castle, Thwomps and Koopas.

“Kind of makes you a little teary, especially as a fan of the games,” Chris Bromby, the project’s senior show producer, said about entering the world in an interview with Universal Orlando.

Current rides include virtual reality ride “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” family roller coaster “Yoshi’s Adventure” and thrill roller coaster “Mine-Cart Madness.”

Dark Universe

Halloween will never end with Universal’s Dark Universe. Inspired by grim myths and our darkest nightmares, Dark Universe begins with a creepy portal that directs visitors into a world where monsters roam. Guests will see familiar creatures such as Frankenstein, vampires, zombies and werewolves.

This realm contains motion simulation rides such as “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment,” thrill ride “Curse of the Werewolf,” and interactive experiences such as the “Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience.”

Celestial Park

When guests enter the park, this will be the first world they encounter.

According to Universal Orlando, “Celestial Park is the cosmic heart of Universal Epic Universe, where wondrous discoveries await among the lush greenery, tree-lined walkways and dancing fountains. Begin your cosmic journey of discovery in a world between worlds full of sensory delights for all to enjoy together.”

Celestial Park will have two rides: “Stardust Racers,” a dual-launch racing roller coaster that circles the majority of the park, and “Constellation Carousel,” a fun constellation-themed family ride.

“How To Train Your Dragon” — Isle of Berk

DreamWorks Animation fans have waited for this immersive world since Universal made a teaser announcement in 2022. The Universal creative team, inspired by the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies, recreated the film’s main setting, “The Isle of Berk.” With the Viking-styled eateries and realistic fire-breathing dragons roaming the streets, this realm is sure to be fun for all ages.

The Isle of Berk contains a live show attraction including a flying Toothless and one roller coaster, “Hiccup’s Wing Glider.”

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s — Ministry of Magic

“From 1920s Paris to the 1990s British Ministry, experience the wonder of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic,” according to Universal Orlando.

The Wizarding World gets a major expansion as the “Fantastic Beasts” timeline and the beloved “Harry Potter” timeline combines to make the Ministry of Magic. Guests should expect to encounter magical creatures and take the Métro-Floo to travel between the two ministries.

This realm allows its guests to be immersed in their setting as wands from the other Universal parks can interact directly with the world.

The Ministry of Magic has the magical lift ride “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” as well as a live show, “Le Cirque Arcanus.”

Tickets are available now on Universal Orlando’s website: www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/park-tickets/epic-products.

Merritt is the arts & culture editor for the Liberty Champion.