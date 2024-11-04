Living Life On Campus: The Best Dorms

Liberty University has some of the best living facilities in the nation. For the current academic year, Niche ranked Liberty’s dorm facilities as #22 among all the country’s colleges. With the rankings in mind, it’s interesting to see what the dorms are like from the perspectives of current students. This weekend, while campus is filled with prospective students attending College For a Weekend, we thought we’d share staff perspectives on the many living options on campus.

From writer Henri Morineau:

During my time at Liberty, I have lived at the Residential Annex and Commons I, II and IV. During the fall of my junior year, I lived at the Annex for roughly two months following its renovation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annex is an off-campus living option that offers students a short commute to campus by transport.

Since the Annex is a series of residential buildings owned and operated by Liberty, students there have the same living expectations as students who live at the Commons or Campus East.

During my time at the Annex, I found that the community is very quiet compared to those of the Commons or the Circle. If you consider yourself an introvert, most people have a dorm room to themselves and prefer to keep it that way. Also, if you enjoy outdoor activities, the Annex has its own volleyball court and a swimming pool, which is very popular during the warmer seasons but shuts down in the fall.

But despite its offerings, I chose to live at the Annex for only two months because I did not have a car. It’s not impossible to live there without a car, but I lost a lot of my independence without one.

The Commons buildings, in my opinion, have the best communities for students. Living in a more closed-space environment gives students the freedom to spend time in the dorms or go out to the common area to mingle with the hall. Although the Commons are the most expensive places to live on campus, you share a room with one other person and have your own shower, sink, closet space and one of the best views of campus.

According to the Champion staff members:

Some of the Liberty Champion staff, namely photographer Anna Wheat, believe the Circle should be considered one of the best on-campus housing options. Although laundry rooms are far from these dorms, they compensate by offering a low price and great sense of community.

Other members of the Liberty Champion, including sports editor Aaron Palsgrove, cite Campus East as a relatively inexpensive, quiet and activity-rich environment, perfect for introverts. However, it is quite a walk from most classrooms and study areas.

Finally, some staff members recommend the Hill as a convenient location in the center of campus that allows students to get anywhere quickly. But others, like on-campus news editor Paige Sturek, dislike its community, noting bad experiences with friend groups.

Every dorm is unique, holding its own strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, each person’s personality may determine which dorm fits them best.

