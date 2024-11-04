Glenn Youngkin Signs Executive Order Leading To Purge of 1,600 Voter Registrations Lacking Citizenship Proof

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on Aug. 7, leading to a purge of 1,600 voter registrations that lacked proof of citizenship, according to NPR and The Associated Press.

This order took place exactly 90 days before the election and led to an injunction request, which was granted by U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles against Virginia election officials, according to NBC Washington.

The proposed offense was a violation against federal law which prevents “‘systematic(ally)’ removing ‘ineligible voters’ from the rolls because of the increased possibility of errors,” according to NPR.

According to the AP, Youngkin issued a statement on the matter and said, “Let’s be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals — who self-identified themselves as noncitizens — back onto the voter rolls.”

On Oct. 30, the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling allowed Virginia election officials to continue their purge only six days before the election. This decision occurred after the lawsuit was moved from a federal court to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals; then the case was finally appealed by Virginia to the Supreme Court, according to NPR.

The state contended that as the “quiet period” does not apply to noncitizens and the program was individualized rather than systematic, the rulings of the lower courts were due to misinterpretation of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), according to NPR.

Youngkin announced the ruling as a “victory for common sense and election fairness,” according to CBS News. “Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference,” Youngkin said.

