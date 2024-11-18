Flames Football Defeats University of Massachusetts 35-34 in Overtime Win

The Liberty University Flames Football team faced off against the University of Massachusetts at McGuirk Alumni Stadium Nov. 16 where the Flames defeated the Minutemen 35-34 for an overtime win.

UMass was the first to score a touchdown at the 9:21 mark in the first quarter. The first points on the board came from a 9-yard-touchdown run from redshirt junior running back Jalen John. An extra point from graduate student kicker Jacob Lurie brought the Minutemen into the lead 7-0.

The Flames now with possession had a 50-yard gain by a pass from junior quarterback Kaidon Salter to senior wide receiver Treon Sibley who made the catch at the 20-yard line. It was brought back after a holding call on junior offensive lineman Jack Tucker. Salter tried to capitalize on another pass to Sibley, but it was intercepted by UMass senior defensive back Te’Rai Powell.

With a little over 2 minutes left in the first quarter, Salter scrambled before he was sacked by redshirt senior safety Tyler Rudolph. Salter was sacked again 30 seconds later at the 5-yard line by redshirt freshman viper Christian LeBrun for a loss of 10 yards.

Junior punter Max Morgan punted the ball away which resulted in a flag on UMass for roughing the kicker. Liberty regained possession of the ball and earned a fresh set of downs where Salter passed the ball to Sibley for a pickup of 36-yards. The Flames failed to capitalize on their next couple of drives before Morgan punted the ball again, which landed inside the 10-yard line.

The UMass offense made its way back on to the field with 13 minutes left in the second quarter. UMass’ freshman quarterback AJ Hairston threw a deep pass to the 24-yard line that was completed by redshirt sophomore wide receiver T.Y. Harding.

On the cusp of another touchdown, Hairston was sacked shortly after he released the ball by junior defensive end CJ Bazile Jr. An extra point from Lurie brought UMass’ lead up to 10-0.

After regaining possession, the Flames scored their first touchdown with five minutes left in the second quarter. After senior running back Quinton Cooley carried the ball into the end zone and senior kicker Colin Karhu secured an extra point, Liberty was back on the board as UMass held the 10-7 lead.

UMass tried to gain some momentum with Hairston passing the ball intended for graduate student wide receiver Sterling Galban. The pass was knocked down in front of Galban by redshirt sophomore linebacker Aidan Vaughan.

A 43-yard field goal attempt from Lurie was good, furthering the Minutemen’s lead 13-7. Junior wide receiver Julian Gray ran the ball back for 27-yards on the punt return. With 1:08 left in the second quarter, Salter fumbled the ball which was recovered by UMass’ redshirt sophomore defensive end Kofi Asare.

The Minutemen secured their second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard quarterback keep from Hairston. An extra point from Lurie brought the score up to 20-7 in UMass’ favor going into halftime.

Liberty retaliated in the last 10 minutes of the third quarter with its second touchdown of the game. Salter’s stretch into the end zone and Karhu’s extra point brought the Flames up while UMass remained in control 20-14.

The remainder of the third quarter was quiet, leaving the score at 20-14 going into the fourth and final quarter. The Flames opened the final quarter with their third touchdown. Cooley racked up his second touchdown of the game. Karhu’s kick brought the score up to 21-20, allowing Liberty to take the lead for the first time during the matchup.

The Minutemen regained possession of the ball as Hairston threw a laser to graduate student wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James for a first down. UMass kept up the momentum during this drive to clutch another touchdown. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ahmad Haston ran it in for a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Minutemen chose to go for two with graduate student tight end Dominick Mazotti securing their points. The score changed to 28-21 in the Minutemen’s favor.

Salter reignited the Flames as he managed to score a touchdown with 3:49 left on the clock. Karhu’s kick was good to tie the score 28-28 and sent the game into overtime.

The Flames won the coin toss electing to play defense first. John secured the overtime touchdown for UMass, but Lurie’s kick for the extra point was no good, leaving the score at 34-28 giving Liberty the chance to make a late comeback.

The Flames responded as Cooley collected his third touchdown of the game and Karhu’s kick was good, putting the Flames into the lead with a 35-34 overtime final score.

The Flames will be back in action Nov. 23 when they face Western Kentucky for their final home game at Williams Stadium at 1 p.m.

Schlösser is the asst. sports editor for the Liberty Champion.