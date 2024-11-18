Creating Holiday Spirit: Tips For Decorating Your Dorm For Christmas

As college students spend part of the winter season on campus, some may want to bring their Christmas traditions from home. Decorating a dorm for Christmas will surely bring cheer. Here are five Christmas decorating tips for the dorm.

Get a small Christmas tree

Purchasing a tabletop Christmas tree is one simple way to transform a dorm room into a festive living space, despite being away from home. Students can decorate their dorm by purchasing a petite-sized Christmas tree at stores such as Walmart, Target and Hobby Lobby or online through Amazon. Velvety ribbons, festive ornaments, and holiday lights are key items to purchase alongside a Christmas tree. While tabletop trees are ideal for the dorm room, a pencil Christmas tree is also practical for small living spaces.

“I love decorating the Christmas tree with my family; this is a tradition we have been doing since I was young, and I look forward to it every year,” freshman Amanda Fischer said.

Decorate the dorm door

The dorm door is a great place to spread Christmas cheer. Students can drape a garland around the frame, hang stockings on the door or add glittery, paper snowflakes. Decorating the door is a great way to introduce the Christmas spirit on the hall and inspire others to celebrate the season. Placing a Christmas welcome mat outside the door is another easy way to add an extra pop of holiday spirit.

Add festive throw pillows and blankets

Throw pillows have always been a staple for decorating any space. With Christmas around the corner, there are endless options for throw pillows. Students can create colorful, holiday patterns with a variety of throw pillows to coordinate with the décor in their room. A Christmas throw blanket can be added to the end of a bed to bring Christmas to life within the room even more.

Place snowflakes and trees in the window

Placing decorations on and near dorm windows are a perfect choice for enhancing the dorm for Christmas because the scene can be viewed from both inside and outside of the room.

“Placing little trees by the window is a great way to spread Christmas cheer for students walking by outside,” Fischer said.

Students can purchase small bottlebrush Christmas trees and place them on the windowsill. Bottlebrush trees are also very versatile, allowing them to be used in several places within the dorm. Buying window cling snowflakes will also add to the winter scenery.

Hang a garland and fairy lights in the room

Decking out the dorm with a garland and fairy lights is another way to bring the Christmas spirit to life in a dorm room. Fairy lights can be placed all around the room with a warm light option to simulate the effect of Christmas lights. The garland can be placed around the room on desks, door frames or any other surface that needs embellishment.

With Christmas right around the corner, students can embrace new Christmas traditions by decorating their dorm rooms with these five simple and affordable steps.

Be sure to consult the On-Campus Living Guide and comply with campus safety instructions while decorating this season.

Hooker is a lifestyle reporter for the Liberty Champion.