The top trends of October

October marks a time of nostalgia and festivity. As the air turns crisp, the trees begin to change to beautiful hues of maroon, amber and marigold. The sound of crunchy leaves and the scent of cinnamon invoke a sense of warmth. Here are five trends to help embrace the best of October.

Trader Joe’s galore

When autumn comes around, many flock to Trader Joe’s to enjoy its seasonal offerings. If you’re a fan of pumpkin spice everything and love a Trader Joe’s shopping trip, take note! For fall treats, Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe’s, Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies, Pumpkin Ice Cream and Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels are popular choices. If maple is more your style, the Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn and Maple Leaf Cookies are exciting alternatives. In addition to the snacks, customers can enjoy limited-time items like the Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap and Pumpkin Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream. Well-known for its floral offerings, Trader Joe’s offers a fall touch with its mum bouquets and Cinnamon Brooms. Though there is no Trader Joe’s in Lynchburg, many Liberty University students make the hour-long trip to the Charlottesville location.

Sweater weather

As the temperatures start to drop, clothing begins to get a bit cozier. The crisp autumn air ushers in a time to embrace warmer attire. There are few things that signal “Gilmore Girls” season and Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” fall quite like a warm sweater. Chunky knit sweaters, oversized cardigans and warm cashmere have become marks of the season. As the weather continues to grow cooler, consider investing in a sweater that you’ll love. Striped sweatshirts and American flag crew sweaters are currently trending. Brands like Altar’d State, J. Crew and Old Navy offer these and other affordable, high-quality sweaters.

UGG slippers season

Striking the balance between comfort and trendiness can be difficult when it comes to footwear. However, a well-liked pair of slippers may solve this dilemma. Over the last few years, the UGG Tasman slippers have been a popular choice. For those who want comfortable footwear without sacrificing quality, a pair of UGG Tasmans may be worth the purchase. Fitting seamlessly with any outfit — comfortable pajamas or casual attire with jeans — UGG slippers are making a comeback as a popular trend. This autumn, go for the “Driftwood” color, a stylish alternative over last year’s sought-after “Chestnut.”

Hydrate with Summer Fridays lip butter balm

Colder temperatures cause the air to become drier, making proper lip care a priority. With a wide variety of lip care products on the market, it can be difficult to find the best product for you. Fortunately, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is an admirable option. The lip butter balm comes in a myriad of flavors, including “Vanilla,” “Pink Sugar,” “Iced Coffee” and “Hot Cocoa.” Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm can be purchased at Sephora and Amazon.

Boo basket time

In recent years, social media has given a lot of attention to the recent “boo basket” trend. Similar to the concept of an Easter basket, a boo basket is a collection of fall- or Halloween-themed goodies, usually exchanged between couples or loved ones. Boo basket items may include autumnal candles, skin care products, coffee mugs, blankets, comfortable socks, gift cards or an assortment of snacks. This fall season, consider creating a boo basket for someone you love. For couples, this could provide a creative date idea.

