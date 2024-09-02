A review of “Unsung Hero”

“Unsung Hero,” a movie written and directed by Richard L. Ramsey and Joel Smallbone, presents a story marked by its eternal and familial significance. This movie is based on a true story that explores the importance of faith and love.

The heart of any compelling story is its characters, and the “Unsung Hero” movie expertly portrays the love and raw emotion shared between real people.

The film centers around the lives of the Smallbone family. The family unit made up of parents, David and Helen, and their six children, who happen to be the now famous Christian singers Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Rebecca Smallbone (better known as For King and Country and the solo artist Rebecca St. James). Despite three of the story’s main characters rising to celebrity status, the essence of the story is incredibly ordinary.

The movie begins in 1991, as Christian concert promoter, David Smallbone, works to book star singer, Amy Grant, for a tour in Australia. While focused on work, David sends his family into a state of financial ruin, forcing them to move to America. After arriving in the United States, economic strife and a constant stream of obstacles, forces the entire family to band together.

The theme of the movie is perhaps best stated in the film by the character of David Smallbone’s father, “Family’s not in the way — they are the way.”

This movie presents a deeply grounding and refreshing perspective on our lives and the importance of connection. “Unsung Hero” is a valuable movie that serves as a reminder to never overlook the ordinary gifts in life because they are the colors which paint our world most vibrant.

