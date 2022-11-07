Traditions of Liberty’s marching band

The Spirit of the Mountain, Liberty’s marching band, performs at special events and football games. It plays a key role in fostering school spirit at university events.

This year, new band director Larry Seipp has encouraged students to embrace marching band traditions while also looking forward to the future. Although the band is relatively young, some traditional songs still stand out in the rotation.

“There are some traditions that we have here that we are very proud of,” Seipp said. “Namely, the fight song ‘Fan the Flames!’ (written) by current professor Dr. John Hugo.”

According to Seipp, the marching band has maintained a goal to honor the Lord and Liberty through its performances. This includes an adapted version of the alma mater “Champions, Arise!” that Seipp said is an exciting addition to the marching band routine performance.

“Our goal is to present it as often as we can and help it become a tradition,” Seipp said.

Seipp said that students’ willingness to adopt new traditions like the alma mater and new pregame fanfare elements has been encouraging. The students’ eagerness to serve and collaborate with one another has also been crucial to their success, he said.

“They are so excited to be a part of something greater than themselves,” Seipp said. “When you are a part of a group like ours, you are a part of it because you want to be something bigger than what one person could ever be.”

Drone photos of the football vs. Gardner-Webb homecoming game are taken on October 15, 2022. (Photo by KJ Jugar)

The band provides the opportunity for students to perform in front of thousands of people at various events. It also provides a place for students to develop community, which senior drum major Renee Garman listed as one of the most important parts of

her experience.

“From the moment that I got to Liberty, marching band has been my family away from home,” Garman said. “So definitely the community aspect (is important), but also it’s centered around Christ.”

Servant leadership is an intentional part of the band, and according to Garman, Seipp’s leadership has exemplified this characteristic.

“Dr. Seipp has been incredible,” Garman said. “He wasn’t afraid to ask us questions, and we knew that if we had feedback to give him, he would accept that. I can tell that he cares about us wholeheartedly, which has made the whole transition easier.”

The band currently has 250 members, but Seipp wants to see the group grow and encourages students from various disciplines to check out Liberty University band groups.

“We are a cross section of the whole university, and we are a place for people to get involved,” Seipp said.

Further information about the program as well as news on band tryouts, applications and auditions can be found on the band’s website and social media platforms.

Musser is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion. Follow him on Twitter