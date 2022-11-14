Liberty graduate student workshop

Liberty University Graduate Student Life is closing out its Graduate Workshops series by partnering with Career Services to host a Fundamentals of Branding workshop Nov. 17 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Career Center located in the Montview Student Union 2570.

The workshop will be an opportunity for students to learn more about developing their personal brand and improving their resumes. Eli Stewart, the associate director of Graduate Student Life, encourages all students, but especially any graduate students who have not experienced Career Services, to attend the workshop.

“Students can expect engaging conversations, some incredible food, and they can expect time to network – not only to connect with their peers but also to connect with the Career Services office,” Stewart said. “It’s such a helpful and free resource for all of our students, and it doesn’t end as soon as you graduate. If you are a Liberty University alumni, you have access to Career Services as well.”

Graduate student Yulexis Medina believes these workshops are crucial for students.

“I think workshops like this are necessary mostly because it’s important to think about the future,” Medina said. “Getting jobs after college is all about making connections earlier rather than waiting and not having some sort of plan. It’s just really good to make those contacts now.”

Stewart said that the goal of Graduate Student Life is to equip students for life outside of graduate school.

“Students go into a classroom and get a lot of content in terms of knowledge, but what are the skills and things that help make them successful as leaders and as people of faith in the workplace?” Stewart said. “We’re trying to find speakers and people from across campus to speak into that personally.”

Liberty University’s Career Services offers a variety of preliminary resources for students to prepare for life after college. One of the resources provided by Career Services is career coaching appointments for students, in which they can receive guidance from experts in their specific field.

Students can also book appointments with career coaches to conduct mock interviews, to review their resume and to receive direction for internship and job searching. Career Services also hosts various career fairs throughout the semester to give students the opportunity to connect with employers in their field.

“I love partnering with the Career Services. They are an incredible bunch of people who are extremely knowledgeable. They are truly professionals in their field,” Stewart said. “I think this workshop will be the most hands-on of our workshops. They do an incredible job with making this an engaging workshop and making the workshop focused on the individual.”

More information about Graduate Student Life’s future workshops for next semester is available @LibertyUGraduateSchool on Instagram. More information about the resources offered by Liberty University’s Career Services can be located @LibertyUCareers on Instagram.

Scott is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion