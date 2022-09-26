Fall Fest at Liberty: Carnival Games and More

Fall is officially here to usher in pumpkin spice cravings, cool weather and the chance to enjoy hot cider and caramel apples. To celebrate this season, Student Activities is taking over Hydaway with Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will use 600 pumpkins to create a pumpkin patch and challenge students’ decorative skills. A petting zoo, a mechanical bull, carnival games and giveaways will make up the event’s activities.

Pok-E-Joe’s will bring barbecue, and the event will also feature a pie eating contest.

Buses will run from Green Hall every 30 minutes to transport students.

The event will host two student bands, Luke & Lady and Maria Anderson, to entertain the crowd.

Walker Sandler, event supervisor at Student Activities, grew up with fall festivals near his home in King George, Virginia. Walker wants to make sure this party will be the best one yet.

“We like to bring in the fall season with an event that allows us to get out and enjoy the crisper air,” Sandler said. “It is a festive time that we can go decorate Hydaway. We want to keep the event going because it is one of our favorites.”

Sandler said that Student Activities has seen an increase in event attendance this year.

“We really try to put on events that create a community here at Liberty, and our hope is that people see these events, and they will want to bring their friends,” Sandler said.

For interdisciplinary studies sophomore Mary Hilbrink, who grew up outside of Chicago halfway between the big city and farm country, sweater weather reigned supreme. The farms ushered in the season with candied apples, corn mazes, pony rides and pumpkin carvings.

“I love nature, and seeing the leaves change colors is beautiful,” Hilbrink said. “I enjoy painting, and getting to decorate and carve pumpkins is a lot of fun. It is actually one of the things we did at Fall Fest last year. It is like you are transported back to being a kid again. I am looking forward to going because it is a great mixture of experiences and opportunities, enabling me to create and continue to build my own community here at Liberty.”

Student Activities will also return to Hydaway Oct. 29 for another festive fall event called “Monster Mash,” featuring costumes and trick or treat tables.

More information about Fall Fest and other events can be found at liberty.edu/sa.

