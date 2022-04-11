SGA Passes Resolution To Reintroduce Suicide Awareness And Prevention Week

Liberty University’s Student Government Association proposed a new resolution that would reinstate Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week in the fall. It is awaiting further approval from administration.

Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week appeared at Liberty in 2017. The week was a time for trained professionals and speakers on mental health and suicide awareness to come to campus and speak to students about difficult topics young adults struggling with mental illnesses may need to hear. This weeklong event took place for 12 years, but in 2019, Liberty ended the annual tradition.

Garrett Wedemire, a delegate in the SGA, is the force behind the bill being signed by SGA and is responsible for the likelihood that the legislation will be passed by the executive branch.

“One year ago this week, Liberty University was shaken by (an on-campus) suicide,” Wedemire said when he introduced his petition before the House of Delegates. “Only two years earlier, Liberty University shut down their annual suicide awareness week after 12 years of bringing in suicide awareness trainers, speakers and having counseling services setting up tables in DeMoss speaking

to students.”

To Wedemire, his motivation behind the resolution began when a student at Liberty committed suicide in spring 2021. According to the CDC, suicide is the third leading cause of death for college-aged students. As is the case with tragedy, suicide became a real problem to Wedemire.

Wedemire said he spoke to many universities who have experienced benefits from prevention week and to notable members of Liberty’s counseling and spiritual life offices before he made his appeal before the House.

“Josh Rutledge and I agree, this initiative, if passed, should be handed to Student Counseling Services to run and hold. We both, (as) a part of OSD, are happy and willing to promote an opportunity from any platforms that may be helpful in shining a light on this important topic. We support this initiative from Student Government spotlighting mental health in a holistic manner,” Director of OSD Brandon Milks said in a statement.

On top of the backing Wedemire received from his proposal, he conducted surveys and polls on Liberty’s campus to understand the student body and their response to the new resolution.

“After doing a school-wide student survey and speaking to different departments on campus, many people agree (with the bill). According to the student survey, 97% of the students surveyed would like to see a suicide awareness week reinstated,” Wedemire said. “By a vote of 86 to 3, many students agree that this would help get the word out to those that feel like they don’t have anyone to turn to.”

The reasons for why this awareness week stopped are unknown, and Wedemire says that SGA’s current president Evan Kluth does not know either. For Wedemire, the bill being moved forward and signed by Student President Evan Kluth was a pleasant surprise. “I was surprised at the overwhelming amount of people who were for it and at the reaction when it was taken to administration, so I was very happy to hear that.”

The bill if passed would call for the counseling department to highlight Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week, and it would be instated next fall.

Licari is a news reporter.