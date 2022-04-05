President Prevo’s Post: Celebrating Palm Sunday And Sowing Peace

This coming weekend, many churches throughout the world will preach messages about Palm Sunday and Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem just a week before His crucifixion. But as often as we regard Palm Sunday, we must first give pause and consider Christ’s complete humility.

Whether in the ancient times or today, there is nothing kingly about being born in a stable or being placed in a manger. There is also nothing kingly about being friends with tax collectors, fishermen or the outcasts of society. There was certainly nothing kingly about riding into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey.

Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem riding on a donkey was a fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy concerning the Messiah hundreds of years before: “Behold: your king is coming to you, a just savior is He, humble, and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey,” (Zechariah 9:9).

On that historic day, as Jesus entered Jerusalem, the crowds threw palm branches in his path, while shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” (Matthew 21:9). This same crowd later turned on Jesus. The people that are praising the Lord will later curse him and call for the release of Barabbas.

Jesus exhibited the ultimate humility by offering up his life as a sacrifice. Paul wrote that our Savior “emptied himself by taking on the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross,” (Philippians 2:7-8). This was the only way that Jesus would fully conquer sin and death.

Christ’s mission was to rescue humanity from its sin and to bring about a perfect peace that can only come by placing our faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Jesus was the ultimate peacemaker. Jesus said in front of the multitudes that were gathered, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God,” (Matthew 5:9).

As we reflect on the Prince of Peace this Palm Sunday, let’s also reflect on our roles as champions for Christ who must also sow peace and be peacemakers in our world.

It was an honor for Liberty University to host a panel last week on the historic and monumental Abraham Accords. This was a groundbreaking peace treaty between multiple countries in the Middle East and the independent State of Israel. Our Helms School of Government and School of Business brought in four distinguished guests from the Abraham Accords, including Gilad Erdan, Israel Ambassador to the United Nations; Abdulla Khalifa, Bahrain Ambassador to the United States; Yousef Al Otaiba, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to the United States and Robert Greenway, an architect of the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords’ initial purpose was to normalize diplomatic relations between many Middle Eastern countries and the modern state of Israel. And it was the peacekeeping efforts of the men that were gathered last week that made much of that achievable. I was also overjoyed that so many Liberty students took the opportunity to attend the panel and even sign up to be a part of future LU Send trips to the Middle East.

It was an absolute honor to host these key influencers and decision makers who are helping change the world. Even more importantly, we must remember the eternal work that Christ has done. That work can never be thwarted, nor can it ever be overturned. As we continue to train champions for Christ, let us keep our eyes squarely focused on Jesus Christ and the gospel during this Easter season.

Prevo is the President of Liberty University.