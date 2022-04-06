Leadership Trainer John Maxwell to be keynote speaker at 2022 Commencement

During Convocation on April 6, President Jerry Prevo announced author and leadership trainer John C. Maxwell will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Commencement on May 6.

“Leadership is very important as you go out into your field to be a leader,” Prevo said. “What a speaker to bring in to challenge you to be a champion for Christ and to teach you leadership as you go.”

Maxwell is well-known around the world for his business and leadership training. He coached leaders in Fortune 500 companies, churches, universities and communities. He has founded four companies — The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQIP and The John Maxwell Leadership Foundation — to help him reach a wide audience of leaders.

He has published over 100 books in multiple languages teaching how to be an effective leader.

Maxwell’s journey began as a pastor for a small church in Ohio. He learned that being a great leader starts with growing as a person and connecting with one another.

“You see, my passion in life is growing and equipping others to do remarkable things and lead significant and fulfilled lives,” Maxwell said on his website.

Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr. and co-founder Dr. Elmer Towns both played a mentorship role in Maxwell’s life, and Maxwell is honored to be a part of the 50th Anniversary Commencement.

John Maxwell

“I will enjoy celebrating these remarkable graduates and helping Liberty to send them forth to change the world for Christ,” Maxwell said in a Liberty University news release.

The main ceremony for Commencement will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 6 in the Williams Stadium. The ceremony will also be a special 50th Anniversary celebration. A fireworks show will follow the ceremony along with other activities for graduates and their families. For more information about commencement, visit liberty.edu/commencement

Charity Fitch is the Assistant News Editor at the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @charity_elise_