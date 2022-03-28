Zumba Club Builds Community Through Exercise And Dance

Some students find participating in a club as a way to escape their busy lives and relieve stress.

Others do it to celebrate their own culture. Others enjoy learning and celebrating unfamiliar cultures. And for some students, a club can simply be a form of exercise.

Liberty’s Zumba Club offers students more than elevated heart rates and lowered blood pressure – it also fosters a strong, godly community both on and off campus.

The Zumba Club meets weekly Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. at the aerobic center in LaHaye Recreation and Fitness Center. The meetings consist of 45 to 50 minutes of merengue, salsa and reggaeton, followed by a devotional. The club also hosts the Zumbathon each semester, attracting a large turnout.

The club’s impact extends beyond Liberty students.

Begun in 2016, its founders and leaders see the club as a means to create cultural awareness on campus and a gateway for unbelievers to see Christ.

Three years after moving from El Salvador to America, club member Estefanía Whitesell wanted to share her culture with others.

“When I moved to the United States, I wanted to share my culture, songs and music with everyone,” Whitesell said.

Around the same time, Caycedo and Gonzalez shared the same desire to express their Latin American culture in a way that would bring glory to God. Together, they found a way.

The International Student Center’s Latin America Open House showcased their Latin American culture. The event inspired Whitesell, Caycedo and Gonzalez to form a club that glorifies God through creating a diverse community on campus and promotes fitness.

“We have been able to impact over 70 students directly in their walk with God,” Whitesell said.

Club president Emma Granger joined the club a year ago, thrilled to participate in something outside of her comfort zone. Granger said Whitesell’s and Caycendo’s mentorship encouraged her in leadership and increased her confidence.

“We have truly become a family,” Whitesell said regarding the club and its leadership.

While joining something as unfamiliar as Zumba appears daunting, Caycedo, Gonzalez and Granger strive to create a welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds.

“It does not matter if you can’t dance,” Whitesell said. “Zumba simplifies Latin American dance steps so that anyone can follow, enjoy the music and burn some calories.”

The club’s first meeting of the spring semester was March 1. This semester’s Zumbathon was held on March 24.

“Just give it a try,” Granger said. “The Zumba club welcomes everyone.”

Compere is a feature reporter.