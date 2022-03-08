50th Anniversary Edition: Worship At LU

Since 2015, the heart of music ministry at Liberty has been the Worship Collective. That year, former Campus Pastor David Nasser combined the campus’ numerous worship groups into a main group of 12-13 individuals who would rotate in leading worship for core events such as Convocation and Campus Community.

However, as Liberty grew, so did the Collective. It now has about 50-70 members per year, from bassists and guitarists to pianists and vocalists who hail from a variety of backgrounds and places.

For Executive Director Kevin Huguley, a bigger group means that the Collective’s mission — to glorify God through music and worship — can take precedence.

“So much of the heartbeat of our department was like, ‘we don’t want to make it about the persons, right?’” Huguley said. “We don’t want to highlight an individual. We kind of want to be more faceless, you know, and we want to make it about peers … leading peers.”

Huguley stepped into his role as executive director in 2018. Huguley and Nasser had planted a church together in Birmingham, Alabama. Huguley said that he felt called to move to Lynchburg to get involved with the Collective.

“I felt like there was just a calling from God on my life to go. (I thought), ‘man, I need to be obedient to … really invest my life into the next generation of worship leaders,’” Huguley said.

Rachel Anderson, a Liberty senior and vocalist on the Collective said that one of her favorite parts about being on the Collective is the opportunity to encourage her peers through worship.

“The truth of God’s Word never returns void,” Anderson said. “And so, being able to sing that over people is just super special.”

In addition to leading campus worship, the Collective travels around the country to perform at conferences and retreats.

Even through the fast-paced, full weekly schedules and other endeavors, the Collective’s focus is always Christ.

“We do believe our vision comes down from the vision that God gave this founder (Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr.), so we are to raise Champions for Christ,” Huguley said. “We utilize music and the gift of music to then celebrate Jesus around the globe.”