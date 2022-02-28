President’s Post: How to Pray for Ukraine

Over the last week, the entire world and the Liberty family witnessed the devastation of war breaking out in Ukraine.

Russia launched an unprovoked and unmerited military invasion into Ukraine. This invasion has already cost many innocent lives and has prompted condolences from global leaders. Many refugees are being evacuated and, thankfully, being welcomed into neighboring countries while many who can fight have remained in Ukraine to do so.

In times like these, it can be tempting to think there is nothing we can do. But just as I have often said this semester, if you are a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, there is absolutely something that you can do and that we can all do together. We can pray.

In Luke 18:1, Jesus tells his disciples a parable in order to teach them that “they ought always to pray and not lose heart.” So as a Liberty family, let us all pray without ceasing and without losing heart as we go to the God who is over all things (Psalm 115:3). Let us call on the highest authority on the eternal throne of grace in the name of Jesus. Let us pray that God would bring an end to the invasion in Ukraine.

Pray for the refugees and the vulnerable citizens of Ukraine.

The fear felt by older Ukrainians is a fear of decades past. For many younger Ukrainians, this is a new fear and a sorrowful time of displacement, uncertainty and vulnerability. Pray that God works in the hearts of surrounding nations to continue welcoming Ukrainian refugees. Pray that global strategies apply maximum pressure on Russia to cease this evil and violent attack.

At this point, many Ukrainians are seeking any chance for hope. This creates a perfect opportunity for the church to present the hope of Jesus Christ. Pray that the church uses this conflict as a platform to advance the gospel message and the loving sacrificial heart of Christ. Pray that the church in Ukraine shows the courage and selflessness to spearhead humanitarian initiatives and that the gospel saturates their efforts.

My dear friend Franklin Graham leads Samaritan’s Purse, a wonderful domestic and international humanitarian organization that works with 3,000 churches in Ukraine. They are covered in prayer, but the global church must maintain this prayer initiative while utilizing ministries like Samaritan’s Purse to provide necessary aid to the victims of this horrible attack.

Pray for the Ukrainian government and the strength of the Ukrainian people to endure.

Just a few days ago, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky determined to stay put instead of being evacuated along with refugees. That act of bravery alone is commendable. Pray for the bravery and wisdom of the Ukrainian people as a Russian occupying force pours into cities. We have heard many stories reported about citizens taking up arms and rendering aid at a moment’s notice to those who need it. Pray that this courage endures and that neighboring countries continue to offer aid for Ukraine’s citizens.

1 Timothy 2:1-2 tells us that we should make “prayers … for all people — for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” Also, pray that God would change Putin’s heart because only God can. God is fully just and only he can establish true peace. Pray that God’s justice is applied towards evil, and that Christ’s perfect peace may be known among the Ukrainian people.

Liberty University stands with the people of Ukraine. I have authorized the Freedom Tower on campus to be illuminated this week in the Ukrainian colors to call upon our students and the greater Lynchburg community to pray for Ukraine.

It is not enough just to pray. We must do all we can to help the people of Ukraine. Therefore, I have authorized financial aid from Liberty University to help provide food, shelter and hygiene supplies for the Ukrainian refugees who are having to flee the country with their children and family members – to help save their lives.

If you would like to help the Ukrainian people who are having to flee with very few of their possessions and food you can go to this link: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20965_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=570&SINGLESTORE=true

Prevo is the President of Liberty University.