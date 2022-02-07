President’s Post: 2/8/22

For the Christian, we know that life is sacred, and life is always worth defending.

Jesus said, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep,” (John 10:11).

Jesus often used this analogy of the shepherd. Why? Because shepherds are responsible for risking their own lives to care for the sheep. They not only carefully guide flocks to graze in green pastures, but they fight off and defend against predators that would threaten the lives of the sheep.

As we look around our campus, there are many wonderful things we enjoy as we go about our daily activities of living, studying, working and fellowshipping without fearing for our safety.

Who is responsible for our security and safety? It is the brave men and women of our campus security and police department. Rarely do we stop to thank them for the work they do — around the clock — to keep us safe.

Just a few days ago a tragedy occurred at Bridgewater College in Virginia. A campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were fatally shot as they responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus. I was so grieved to hear this news, and I ask you to join me in praying for the families of these fallen officers and for the faculty, staff and students at Bridgewater College.

You may not be aware of this, but Liberty University has over 100 staff in our campus police, security and public safety departments. Many of the officers leading the department have served over 20 years. I know they serve this campus with the same devotion and sacrifice as those two officers at Bridgewater College. These men and women are our champions for our safety and security while on campus.

Jesus also taught us, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” (John 15:13).

Life is a vapor. We are reminded of this often. While none of us know the time or the hour when the Lord will call us home, we do all know that we can protect and defend life. Our campus officers are vigilantly working to ensure the safety and protection of our students with the love of Christ. They’re willing to lay down their lives in that extra measure of love and devotion.

I want to continue to encourage our students and staff to take part in our “Liberty Prayer Initiative.” Please fill out a request card and take a moment to pray over the requests that have already been submitted.

Also, please remember to pray for our campus police department. Pray for their wisdom, safety and protection, even as they do the Lord’s calling in protecting and serving us.

I also want to recognize our campus police officers by first saying, “Thank you.” As you serve Liberty University, my prayer is that you would experience a joy that can only come from the Lord and a special gratitude from Liberty’s student body and faculty.

Psalm 144:1-2 says, “Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle. He is my steadfast love and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield, and in whom I take refuge.”

And Proverbs 21:15 says, “When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”

You have been equipped and trained for a critically important work.

I am so grateful that you have answered the call to serve the Lord in this way. As you carry on this important work, please remember the words of Joshua to Israel, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go,” (Joshua 1:9). God is faithful to all His promises.

Thank you, LUPD, for your sacrifice and devotion to Liberty University.

Prevo is the President of Liberty University.