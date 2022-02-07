Language Immersion: ASL Club Events Give Students A Place To Sign

Liberty University’s American Sign Language Club is hosting several informative events during this semester.

The ASL Club aims to help connect native signers and students who may be learning the language for the first time. All events are signing only, meaning that attendees are not allowed to speak out loud.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the club will be holding a “Signing Social” at the River Ridge Mall on Candlers Mountain Road to meet for dinner at the food court from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 18, they will be having a signing event in Montview’s Starbucks from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, they will be eating dinner at the Reber-Thomas Dining Hall, and all communication will be held in sign language.

ASL Club Vice President of Professional and Academic Development Jieli Kasprzak is excited about everything that the ASL Club will be doing.

“The ASL Club is a great way to meet other students who are interested (in) or learning ASL,” she said. “The events provide a way for students to practice using the language with native signers and other students.”

Kasprzak emphasized how important immersion in the language is for students wishing to improve their signing skills.

“It is a great starting point for students to become active in the deaf community as well since we have events that partner with a local deaf church, Living Word Baptist Church,” she said. “It’s a great way to become immersed in the language.”

For more information, students can follow Liberty’s American Sign Language Club on Instagram @lu_aslclub.

