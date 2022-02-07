Cultural Luncheon: International Students Share About Their Countries

The International Student Center provides Lunch and Learns throughout the semester, giving Liberty students an opportunity to learn about other countries and their cultures.

Lunch and Learns feature international students representing their respective countries with presentations about clothing, values, beliefs, religion, politics and arts.

While a popular food dish from their country is brought to the event and served so that others can sample it, students are encouraged to bring their own lunch as well.

Some presentations tackle tough subjects. For instance, international student ambassador Boburbek Norov made a presentation about his country, Uzbekistan, addressing the impression that it is not safe to travel there because of terrorism on Jan. 28.

“My country is safe to travel. Because of the neighboring countries, there has been a lot of tension, and because of that, my country (gets the reputation for being) dangerous also, but in reality, it’s not,” Norov said. “(Tourists) can travel there safely during daytime, and the hospitality of my country is very big where we treat guests from other nations (the) same way we treat everyone we can (with) respect.”

The operations coordinator for the International Student Center Angela Cage wants the Liberty community to have an open mind about other cultures. Through the Lunch and Learn events, they hope that both domestic and foreign students can learn about another culture or the similarities of their cultures.

Kylah Knowles, a global studies student, expressed interest in the Lunch and Learns.

“I am looking forward to Asian Lunch and Learn as that is where my missions focus is,” Knowles said. “Learning about other cultures and people is very important to me. I feel like it’s a way for me to get closer to God as he is not restrained to only America.”

Cage said the events are about coming together to share facts and a meal and have time for fellowship with the presenter and others attending.

“I think everyone wants to come together to have a little food. So, we definitely know that it’s a connection that we want to continue and maintain,” Cage said.

The International Student Center hosts a lunch every month this semester. The countries of upcoming Lunch and Learns are Liberia, Rwanda, Canada and the Bahamas, starting with Lunch and Learn: Liberia on Feb. 11.

Students can find more information at liberty.edu/casas/international-student-center/event-calendar/ or through their Facebook and Instagram @luinternationalstudents.

Jang is a news reporter.