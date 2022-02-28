Annual Health Expo Returns To Liberty

Learning how to make healthy life choices can be difficult, especially as a college student. Between classes, maintaining friendships and working, finding time to focus on staying healthy can be a challenge.

On March 7, Liberty’s Health and Wellness will be holding the seventh annual Elevate Your Wellness Health Expo for students. The event will take place in the Montview Alumni Ballroom from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Elevate Your Wellness Health Expo is a showcase of many different “Live Healthy” Liberty partners from around campus, as well as from the Lynchburg community.

“Part of our department’s mission is to educate and promote health and wellness through the 9 Dimensions of Wellness. The Elevate Your Wellness Health Expo is special because we get to talk about all nine at the same time and partner with lots of other departments while doing so,” Keith Anderson, executive director of the Student Health Center and Wellness Initiatives, said.

The 9 Dimensions of Wellness don’t just include physical health. They also include spiritual health, environmental health, financial health and more.

Each vendor that will be at the event has chosen one of the 9 Dimensions of Wellness to focus on, as well as a specific topic to discuss underneath each dimension of wellness.

The Elevate Your Wellness Health Expo was designed to be an interactive experience for students, and there will be an activity at each wellness station for students to participate in.

Students will receive a passport at the beginning of the event and will receive a sticker for each interactive activity that they complete. Students that complete seven out of the nine dimensions of wellness activities and complete the post-event survey will receive a free T-shirt and water bottle.

“Our hope is that students will learn something from this event and will walk away with new healthy habits that have a lasting impression on their life,” Anderson said.

Sophomore Tristen Tolen looks forward to learning about how to stay healthy at this event.

“I sometimes forget to focus on my health with how busy my schedule is, so I really look forward to learning about how to be a healthier individual as well as learn about different departments at Liberty,” Tolen said.

Tolen also appreciates how much work Liberty has put into creating and planning events like this for the student body.

“I really appreciate Liberty’s care and provision not just for our physical well-being but for us overall. The time that they put into (planning) these events together show how much they care for us not only as academic students but as people,” Tolen said.

Health and Wellness is currently planning to hold the eighth annual Elevate Your Wellness Health Expo during the fall

2022 semester.

Students that are interested in learning more about what Liberty University’s Health and Wellness has to offer can follow them on social media @libertyuhealthandwellness or visit liberty.edu/students/health-wellness/live-healthy-liberty/events/.

