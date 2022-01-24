Sodexo Is Looking To Hire Student Workers

Liberty University’s on-campus dining company Sodexo is calling to fill over 100 part-time student positions around campus.

Over the past semester, Sodexo has struggled filling part-time positions, mainly due to nationwide staffing and applicant shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the most pressing needs on Liberty’s campus are the dining positions at the north campus Tilley Student Center, including SubConnection, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, Fresh Market, Farmer’s Field and the highly anticipated Shake Smart.

The starting pay for these part-time jobs is set at $11 an hour, but according to Sodexo’s District Manager Duke Davis, there is room for growth for employees who work hard and complete their job with excellence.

“We have had students come in, started working for us and shown that they have leadership qualities, then we have promoted them to shift leads and some to supervisors,” Davis said. “(With those) promotions you make a lot more than $11 per hour.”

Davis and his team acknowledge the difficulties that come with working while being a college student. However, he believes working for Liberty Dining by Sodexo provides the best job opportunities for those who need to balance schoolwork and work life.

“For us, we would rather be accommodating to a student’s needs here on campus to give them a job, where they could make really good money and have the flexibility and understanding of an employer who’s on your campus, versus you leave campus (and) try to find a job in the community here that is not going to be as understanding to the students’ needs as we are,” Davis said.

Along with competitive starting pay, student workers within Sodexo enjoy many other benefits, such as a free meal during their shift, being able to participate in the student employee referral program, tuition reimbursement, and participating in scholarship opportunities.

For more information on the jobs available through Sodexo visit, students can visit liberty.sodexomyway.com/contact/jobs. LibertyDining.com/jobs

Gora is the news editor. Follow him on Twitter