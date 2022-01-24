SGA Plans Bring Spring Semester Events

The Student Government Association (SGA) planned multiple events for this semester involving SGA members, club members and the overall student body with the goal of getting everyone involved.

SGA is responsible for standing up and serving as a voice for the Liberty University students in front of Liberty administration. They are passionate about student body participation in campus activities. Thus, each semester SGA sits down to discuss events with the intention of helping students do just that.

The first activity is a “table-talk” styled event. During this event, the student body can listen and learn about a variety of topics from a biblical worldview to help them to understand their beliefs before entering the workforce, whether it’s secular or Christian.

“We’re still finalizing the specific topics here, but they’ll most likely include disability, race, mental health and sexual assault,” said Student Body Vice President Jessica West.

Students will be able to socialize with other students, gain connections and learn more about how to enter a professional workplace, no matter their chosen field.

They will also host events with Liberty Athletics and Sodexo that everyone can join.

Club Director Riley Foster and her team will host workshops throughout the semester. Students will be able to learn how to plan and execute club events, as well as how to have a successful club leadership transition.

According to their website, SGA has always placed an immense value on school clubs and the impact they have on a student’s life. They also claim that every student should get involved in some type of club. Thus, West said this event will be a tremendous help in making student clubs even more beneficial to students during their time here at Liberty University.

“These will be extremely valuable to clubs to better fulfill each of their missions and continue in their goals and relationships with the SGA clubs team,” West said.

SGA will also host events that are exclusively for their members. These include events for their executive branch and SGA-wide events with the intentions of further building their community.

According to West, SGA seeks to give the students the best time possible during their semesters at Liberty University. Freshman Cheyenne Letona enjoyed attending SGA events because it gave her a break from classes.

“The first thing I saw last semester when I moved in was a list of all the upcoming SGA activities. One specifically that I was excited for was the Fall Fiesta,” Letona said. “Seeing all these events made me feel so welcomed and gave me so much to look forward to during the stress of__the semester.”

Throughout the semester, SGA is creating these opportunities to connect one on one with students. They are still working out the details for each event, and students can expect more information to be posted on their Instagram @libertyusga.

